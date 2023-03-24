Connected Vehicle Market in Germany May Set a New Growth Story | TomTom, Continental AG, Denso

Stay up-to-date with Germany Connected Vehicle Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 75 pages on title 'Germany Connected Vehicle Market' with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The research is based on primary and secondary statistical sources and includes both qualitative and quantitative information. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. The study covers with important players such as Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar and ZF Friedrichshafen.
Summary
Germany Connected Vehicle Market:
The Germany connected vehicle market is expected to show double-digit growth rates. By 2020, 90 % of cars are expected to be connected to the Internet, according to a report by Telefónica. This will create a broadband mobile environment for most of the drivers which has existed separate to the current interconnected world of smartphones, computers, and content providers. According to any car buyer, when it comes to technology and cars, German manufacturers always come ahead of the best.
Mercedes and Audi are creating state-of-the-art research and development facilities in Silicon Valley. BMW's new venture capital firm i Ventures is among the various initiatives that are helping Germany's status quo as auto innovators gain major traction.
Through BMW's Connected Drive system, BMW owners have access to a wide variety of different programs and applications, all available using the iDrive controller and easily accessed using in-dash display. The number of compatible applications is impressive. For entertainment, drivers can listen to music using Amazon Cloud Player, audiobooks using Audible, and custom radio stations using Pandora. When stopped at a traffic light, the driver can check Twitter or Facebook messages or if it is an especially long light, the rider can also perform a Google search and browse the Internet, which enhances the in-car experience. Currently, advanced connected cars are still considered to be luxury items. But as the technology becomes cheaper, the innovations seen in high-end German autos will trickle down to less expensive vehicles.
Key growth factors:
o Demand for a connected driving experiences is growing rapidly in this region. Major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality very soon.
o Regulatory initiatives relating to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics all across Europe.
Threats and key players:
o OEMs in Europe are facing challenges in the form of increasing costs, extended supply chains, more complex vehicles, increasing customer demands and the need for an unprecedented degree of manufacturing flexibility.
o Some of the key players who are operating in the market are:- Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.
What's covered in the report?
1) Overview of the Germany connected vehicle market
2) Evolution of connected car solutions
3) Connected vehicle ecosystem
4) Connected vehicle- integration landscape model
5) Total number of embedded passenger car solutions in Germany by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) (2021-2026),CAGR, and SWOT analysis for embedded solutions
6) Total number of integrated passenger car solutions in Germany by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) (2021-2026), CAGR, and SWOT analysis for integrated solutions
7) Total number of tethered passenger car solutions in Germany by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) (2021-2026), CAGR, and SWOT analysis for tethered solutions
8) Value proposition for connected passenger car services
9) Value proposition for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)- connected passenger car services
10) Total number of fleet management solutions in Germany by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) (2021-2026) and CAGR
11) Value proposition for connected truck services
12) Modular strategy - truck manufacturers and OEMs
13) Key opportunities in the Germany connected vehicle market
14) Key market trends in the Germany connected vehicle market
15) Analysis of company profiles of major public and private players operating in the market
Why buy?
1. Understand the demand for connected vehicle products and services to determine the viability of the business.
2. Determine the developed and new markets where connected vehicle technology is consumed.
3. Formulate a product market strategy – based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement.
4. Identify the gap areas and address them.
5. Develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments.
6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
