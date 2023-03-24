Conjugate Vaccine Market in Japan Current Scenario and Future Prospects | Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline

Stay up-to-date with Japan Conjugate Vaccine Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”
— Criag Francis
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 75 pages on title 'Japan Conjugate Vaccine Market' with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The research is based on primary and secondary statistical sources and includes both qualitative and quantitative information. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. The study covers with important players such as GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur.
Summary
Japan Conjugate Vaccine Market:
Conjugate Vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protects against invasive diseases. Japan is one of the most prominent markets of conjugate vaccines.
Japan, at 84 years, has one of the highest life expectancies in the world. Currently, both PPSV–23 and PCV–13 are available for the elderly for the prevention of Streptococcus pneumoniae -related diseases. Despite these two vaccines being made available for the elderly, the national immunization program launched for these aged 65 and older as on October 1, 2014, only subsidized PPSV–23. Japan has frequently reported low incidence of Meningococcal disease, and therefore the disease is not considered a high health care priority.
Market Segmentation:
Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into:
o Pneumococcal
o Haemophilus influenza type b
o Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis
o Meningococcal
o Others
Based on end user, the market is segmented into:
o Paediatric
o Adult
Key growth factors:
Japan is projected to be a stable market for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population, rise in consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure and modernization of healthcare infrastructure will drive the Japan market for conjugate vaccines. Japan, with the highest life expectancy out of all other countries in the world, has its old population creating demand for adult conjugate vaccines.
Threats and key players:
1. Although the health situation in Japan is among the best in the world, there is still a significant gap to be filled, with regard to the use of vaccines to prevent severe infections. This gap has major implications for public health, both in Japan and other countries since Japan is cited as a source for infectious diseases to countries that have those diseases under better control through vaccination. There is also a need to organize an efficient immunization program, due to the limited resources for health care. Under-reporting, lack of awareness and focus on meningococcal disease are some of the major threats.
2. Major conjugate vaccine providers are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.
What’s covered in the report?
1. Overview of the Japan conjugate vaccine market
2. Market drivers and challenges in the Japan conjugate vaccine market
3. Market trends in the Japan conjugate vaccine market
4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Japan based on disease indication (pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume
5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Japan based on end user (paediatric and adult conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume
6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the Japan market
Why buy?
o Understand the demand for conjugate vaccines to determine the viability of the market
o Develop strategies based on the drivers and trends for each of the segments
o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed
o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly
o Identify the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth
o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, LATAM, United States, GCC, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, United Kingdom, India or China.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ +1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
You just read:
Conjugate Vaccine Market in Japan Current Scenario and Future Prospects | Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.