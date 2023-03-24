Telemedicine Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Telemedicine Services Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Telemedicine Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Telemedicine Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the telemedicine services market. As per TBRC’s telemedicine services global market forecast, the global telemedicine services market size is expected to grow to $262.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.8%.

Rising cases of COVID 19 infections across the globe is driving the telemedicine services market. North America is expected to hold the largest telemedicine services market share. Major players in the telemedicine services global market include AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc., McKesson Corporation.

Trending Telemedicine Services Market Trend

Telemedicine is increasingly being accepted and insurance companies and government-regulated health care programs are increasingly covering telemedicine services in their plans. The governments are probing companies to make changes to the policies to cover the services under their schemes. For instance, in March 2020, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the US government announced that private insurers will be covering the cost of coronavirus testing and telemedicine services for patients.

Telemedicine Services Market Segments

By Technology outlook: Store and Foreward, Real time

By Application: Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatalogy, Telecardiology

By Type: Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premises

By Geography: The global telemedicine services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Telemedicine services are health care services provided via video chat, phone calls, and text messages. Patients can use telemedicine for physical examination as well as to ask questions regarding health concerns.

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

