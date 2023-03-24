Global Smart Pills Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Smart Pills Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Pills Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart pills global market. As per TBRC’s smart pills market forecast, the global smart pills market size is expected to grow to $7.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The growing preference for non-invasive procedures is driving the smart pills market. North America is expected to hold the largest smart pills market share. Major players in the smart pills market include Medtronic PLC., Olympus Medical Technology, CapsoVision, Inc., Novartis AG, Proteus Pharmaceuticals, Philips Healthcare.

Extensive research and development are being carried out on the use of miniature chips such as Addressable Transmitters Operated as Magnetic Spins (ATOMS) which can be used as smart pills. ATOMS are silicon chip devices that use the principle of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to determine the location of atoms in a patient’s body using magnetic fields. ATOMS can be used in ingestible smart pills to diagnose and treat diseases from within the body. The devices can be used to monitor a patient’s gastrointestinal tract, blood, or brain. They also could measure factors that indicate the health of a patient such as pH, temperature, pressure, and sugar concentrations, and relay that information to doctors. The devices could even be instructed to release drugs. For instance, scientists at Caltech (California Institute of Technology) have developed a miniature medical chip that can be used as a smart pill.

By Application: Capsule Endoscopy, Patient Monitoring, Drug Delivery

By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research Institute

By Target Area: Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine, Large Intestine

By Disease Indication: Esophageal Diseases, Colon Diseases, Small bowel Diseases, and Other Disease Indications

By Geography: The smart pills global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart pills are used to deliver medication and are equipped with electronic sensors that emit signals to be captured by patches or smartphones when they are swallowed. These pills ensure drug regimen compliance and help track medication adherence of patients.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Smart Pills Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart pills market size, drivers and trends, smart pills market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and smart pills market growth across geographies.

