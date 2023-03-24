AntiThyroid Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's AntiThyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “AntiThyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the anti thyroid drugs market. As per TBRC’s anti thyroid drugs market forecast, the global anti-thyroid drugs market size is expected to grow to $2.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.5%.

Owing to the rising number of Grave’s disease, people suffering from hyperthyroidism are also increasing. This results in the overall growth in the demand for anti-thyroid drugs thereby driving the market. North America is expected to hold the largest anti thyroid drugs market share. Major players in the anti thyroid drugs market include Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Merck & Co.

Trending AntiThyroid Drugs Market Trend

Associations for thyroid care are launching initiatives to spread more awareness about thyroid disorders, updates on the recent treatment methods, and other summaries regarding various research on thyroid disorders. In the USA, nearly 60% of the population suffering from hyperthyroidism are unaware and remain undiagnosed. To curb these issues, associations including the American Thyroid Association (ATA) are making an impact by educating people about thyroid disorders. Similarly, the Thyroid Foundation of Canada has also initiated awareness to awaken public interest and awareness about thyroid diseases including hyperthyroidism. Other associations that are launching initiatives and awareness programs include the American Academy of Otolaryngology and the British Thyroid Foundation among others.

AntiThyroid Drugs Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Thionamides (Inhibition of hormone synthesis), Iodides (Inhibition of hormone release)

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Other Route of Adminitration

• By Distribution Channel: Wholesaler/Distributors, Retail Chain, Online Distribution, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global anti thyroid drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anti-thyroid drugs refer to agents that function by preventing the manufacture of thyroid hormones or by reducing the action of thyroid hormones. Additionally, they are suggested for use in radioactive iodine uptake tests to assess thyroid function and safeguard the thyroid gland in case of radiation exposure.

AntiThyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AntiThyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antithyroid drugs market size, antithyroid drugs market drivers and antithyroid drugs market trends, antithyroid drugs market major players, antithyroid drugs market competitors' revenues, antithyroid drugs market demand, antithyroid drugs market positioning, and antithyroid drugs market growth across geographies. The antithyroid drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

