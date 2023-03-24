Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Size, Industry Statistics and Global Trends Evaluation till 2027

Fiber Reinforced Composites Market by Fiber Type

The global fiber reinforced composites market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber reinforced composites market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Fiber Reinforced Composites Market by Fiber Type (Carbon Fibers, Glass Fibers, Aramid Fibers, and Others), Resin Type (Thermoset Composites and Thermoplastic Composites), and End-User Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods, Wind Energy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10672

Rise in demand from the automotive & aerospace sector and demand from the construction sector drive the global fiber reinforced composites market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. The consumer spending patterns changed during the pandemic and customers delayed purchasing new vehicles to minimize the spending, reducing demand for new automotive.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the fiber reinforced composites market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fiber reinforced composites market was pegged at $84.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $131.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Avient Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Plasan Carbon Composites, Rochling Group, SABIC, SGL Carbon, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., and TPI Composites Inc. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The global fiber reinforced composites market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, end-user industry, and region. Based on fiber type, the glass fibers segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the carbon fibers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the fiber reinforced composites market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

On the basis of resin type, the thermoset composites segment dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the segment of the thermoplastic composites is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

Procure Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fiber-reinforced-composites-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.