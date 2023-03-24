Liquid Nitrogen Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Liquid Nitrogen Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Liquid Nitrogen Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the liquid nitrogen market. As per TBRC’s liquid nitrogen market forecast, the liquid nitrogen market size is expected to grow to $22.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The growth in the liquid nitrogen market is due to the increasing demand from the healthcare domain. North America region is expected to hold the largest liquid nitrogen market share. Major players in the liquid nitrogen market include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Linde PLC., Praxair Technology Inc., NEXAIR, Statebourne Cryogenics.

Trending Liquid Nitrogen Market Trend

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the liquid nitrogen market. Major companies operating in the liquid nitrogen market are focused on developing new and innovative products to strengthen their market position.

Liquid Nitrogen Market Segments

• By Manufacturing Process: Cryogenic Distillation, Pressure Swing Adsorption, Other Manufacturing Processes

• By Function: Coolant, Refrigerant

• By Industry Vertical: Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Metal Manufacturing and Construction, Rubber and Plastic, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global liquid nitrogen global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Liquid nitrogen is a form of the element nitrogen that is cold enough to exist in a liquid state and is used for cooling and cryogenic applications. Under high pressure, nitrogen becomes liquid nitrogen, a cryogenic liquid with a boiling point of -320.5 °F (-195.8 °C). The temperature of liquid nitrogen (LN), an inert cryogenic fluid, is 196 °C (320 °F), which is directly injected by lances into the batch water storage tank, the aggregate, or the mixer. Liquid nitrogen can be kept in the batch plant or on the project site, and if utilized there, it allows for more precise temperature control and repeated cooling of the concrete. Liquid nitrogen is used for freezing and transporting food products.

