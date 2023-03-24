Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size to Witness Robust Growth, Reaching USD 1.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR Of 7.8%

Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2023

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases, surge in number of surgical procedures, & demand for minimally invasive surgeries drive the growth of the market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size accounted for 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟔𝟗.𝟒𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, and it is estimated to surpass around 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟖% from 2021 to 2030.

Sepsis diagnostics are medical tests and procedures used to identify and diagnose sepsis, a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's immune response to an infection causes widespread inflammation and organ dysfunction. Sepsis can be caused by a bacterial, viral, or fungal infection, and early diagnosis and treatment are critical for improving outcomes and reducing the risk of complications. Sepsis diagnostics may include a combination of laboratory tests, imaging studies, and clinical evaluations. Blood tests are commonly used to detect signs of infection and inflammation, such as elevated white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin levels.

Covid-19 Scenario

• Many hospitals have postponed the selected surgeries due to eliminating the possibility of cross-contamination and allocation of resources to Covid-19 wards. Only those surgeries that were extremely necessary were conducted.

• Surgical procedures have been reduced significantly as many patients delayed their surgeries after consultation with their doctors. This reduced the demand for surgical sutures.

• The demand would rise steadily as the pace of surgeries conducted in hospitals increases and the number of coronavirus-infected patients decreases.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The driving factors and opportunities for growth in the global sepsis diagnostics market include:

• Increasing incidence of sepsis: Sepsis is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with an estimated 30 million cases and 6 million deaths annually. The rising incidence of sepsis is a major driver of growth in the sepsis diagnostics market.

• Technological advancements in sepsis diagnostics: There has been significant innovation in sepsis diagnostics, with the development of new biomarkers, molecular assays, and point-of-care tests. These advancements are driving growth in the market as healthcare providers seek more accurate and efficient methods of diagnosing sepsis.

• Growing awareness and recognition of sepsis: There has been an increasing recognition of sepsis as a major public health issue, leading to greater awareness and emphasis on early detection and management. This is driving demand for sepsis diagnostics as healthcare providers seek to improve patient outcomes.

• Expansion of sepsis management programs: There is a growing trend towards the development of sepsis management programs in hospitals and healthcare systems. These programs emphasize early detection and intervention and rely on accurate sepsis diagnostics for effective implementation.

• Government initiatives and funding: Many governments and healthcare organizations are investing in sepsis research and treatment, leading to increased funding and support for sepsis diagnostics development.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• DexCom Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

• Abbott Laboratories

• GlySens Incorporated

• Medtronic plc

• Ypsomed AG

• Senseonics

• Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L.

𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Method

• Conventional Diagnostics

• Automated Diagnostics

By Product

• Blood Culture Media

• Instruments

• Assay kits & Reagents

• Software

By Technology

• Microbiology

• Molecular Diagnostics

• Immunoassays

• Flow Cytometry

By Usability

• Laboratory Testing

• Point-of-care Testing

By Pathogen

• Bacterial Sepsis

• Fungal Sepsis

• Others

By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global sepsis diagnostic market, due to the presence of highly advanced healthcare system, high adoption of innovative sepsis diagnostics technology, and technological development in the field of sepsis diagnostic. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for sepsis diagnostics solutions in countries such as China and India fuels the market growth.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

