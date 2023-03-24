Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Size to Experience Significant Growth, Reaching USD 31.70 billion by 2031

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market 2023

Increase in the incidence of diabetes cases, high-end technological advancements, & the benefits of CGMS over POC glucometers drive the growth of market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems Market Size accounted for 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔.𝟔𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, and it is estimated to surpass around 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟏.𝟕𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟕% from 2022 to 2031.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are medical devices that are used to monitor glucose levels in people with diabetes. CGM systems consist of a small sensor that is inserted under the skin, usually on the abdomen or upper arm and a transmitter that sends glucose readings wirelessly to a receiver or a smartphone app. The sensor measures glucose levels in the interstitial fluid, which is the fluid that surrounds cells in the body. The transmitter sends this information to the receiver or app, which displays the glucose levels in real time. Some CGM systems also provide alerts when glucose levels are too high or too low.

Impact of Covid-19 on Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market-

• Increase in demand from healthcare workers for safer ways to monitor hospitalized diabetes patients with COVID-19 impacted the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market positively.

• FDA had encouraged manufacturers to supply continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for use in the hospital setting during the global health crisis. This way, the frontline healthcare workers in hospitals were able to monitor diabetic patients remotely

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐠𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐂𝐆𝐌) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The driving factors and opportunities for growth in the global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market include:

• Rising incidence of diabetes: The increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide is one of the major factors driving the growth of the CGM market. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the global prevalence of diabetes is expected to rise from 463 million in 2019 to 700 million by 2045.

• Technological advancements: The development of advanced CGM systems, such as those with improved accuracy, longer sensor life, and better connectivity, is fueling the growth of the market.

• Increasing adoption of CGM by healthcare professionals: As healthcare professionals become more aware of the benefits of CGM in diabetes management, the adoption of CGM is expected to increase.

• Growing demand for minimally invasive glucose monitoring devices: CGM systems are minimally invasive and provide continuous glucose monitoring, which makes them more convenient for patients than traditional fingerstick glucose monitoring.

• Expansion of reimbursement coverage: As more insurance companies and healthcare systems provide coverage for CGM systems, the adoption of these devices is expected to increase.

Overall, the global CGM market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of diabetes and the demand for advanced diabetes management solutions.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• DexCom Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

• Abbott Laboratories

• GlySens Incorporated

• Medtronic plc

• Ypsomed AG

• Senseonics

• Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Demography

• Child Population

• Adult Population

By End User

• Home healthcare

• Others

• Hospital and Clinics

By Component

• Transmitters and Receivers

• Sensors

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market revenue. This is attributed to the higher adoption of advanced CGMs, surge in the geriatric population suffering from diabetes, availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and increase in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes across the world.

Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. High prevalence of the diabetic population in India, improvement in healthcare awareness, and rise in R&D activities for developing innovative CGM systems fuel the growth of the market.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

