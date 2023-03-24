LikeRE.com Announces Key Addition to C-suite Executives, Building on Strategic 2023 Growth Objectives

LikeRE a leading professional development and social networking platform for real estate professionals, announced Tony Martinez as their new President and COO.
It’s an honor to join LikeRE.com, building on a strategy that is so aligned with my 30-year career”
— Tony Martinez
DENVER, COLORADO, US, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LikeRE.com, Inc. (“LikeRE”) a leading professional development and social networking platform for real estate professionals, announced Tony Martinez as their new President and COO.
“We’re thrilled to have Tony join our executive team,” said Beau La Point, CEO for LikeRE. “Tony brings over three decades of success in the U.S. real estate industry as a broker-owner, trainer, and a nationally acclaimed professional speaker,” added Mr. La Point.
“It’s an honor to join LikeRE.com, building on a strategy that is so aligned with my 30-year career,” said Tony Martinez. “Training and helping real estate professionals build their skill sets are more crucial than ever before in today’s difficult market,” added Mr. Martinez.
Tony is the proprietor of the Certified Distressed Property Expert® (CDPE®) Designation and has personally trained tens of thousands of real estate professionals throughout his years in the industry. Tony will continue to build the CDPE movement while working with the entire LikeRE team to increase usership by industry professionals and attract the top independent education and coaching partners.
Through the LikeRE partnership program, real estate professionals and companies are empowered with unmatched technology to serve their clients while growing their own business expertise. To learn more about the LikeRE partnership program, email Tony at: partnership@LikeRE.com
About LikeRE.com, Inc.
More than 100 real estate professionals came together as co-founders and creators of the LikeRE real estate social network and professional development platform. LikeRE.com promotes greater industry education, increased marketing efficiency, decrease in transactional mistakes, and provides real estate professionals with the ability to save time and grow their expertise in the residential real estate sector.
Are you interested in becoming founding member in the fastest growing professional development and social networking platform for real estate professionals? Learn more about investing by going to: https://www.LikeRE.com/invest
