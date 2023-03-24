Doors market is projected to reach $206.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031

Doors Market by Type (Interior Doors, Exterior Doors)

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The doors market is a crucial aspect of the construction industry. It comprises doors made of different materials such as wood, steel, glass, and plastic. Doors not only provide security and privacy but also enhance the aesthetics of a building. The global doors market size was valued at $124.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $206.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The market can be segmented based on product type, material, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into hinged doors, sliding doors, revolving doors, and others. Hinged doors hold the largest share of the market, as they are widely used in residential and commercial buildings. Sliding doors are gaining popularity due to their space-saving and elegant designs.

Based on materials, the doors market can be divided into wood, metal, plastic, and glass. Wooden doors are commonly used due to their traditional and elegant appearance. Metal doors, on the other hand, are preferred for their durability and security. Plastic doors are lightweight and easy to maintain, making them ideal for commercial and industrial settings. Glass doors offer a modern and sleek look, and they are mostly used in contemporary designs.

In terms of application, the doors market can be segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment holds the largest share of the market, as doors are an essential component of any residential property. The commercial segment is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient doors and the expansion of the commercial sector. The industrial segment is also expected to grow, owing to the rising need for durable and secure doors in industrial settings.

The demand for windows and doors market is largely driven by increase in multifamily housing trends, rise in adoption of automated doors in commercial sector, and development of energy efficient doors. Modern automated doors are used in various commercial sectors, such as airports, malls, corporate offices, and others. In addition, rise in government spending on residential and commercial buildings development is expected to boost the doors market growth. Moreover, escalation in industrialization and urbanization in economies, which include India and Africa, is expected to cater the development of the doors market outlook. Furthermore, surge in consumer expenditure on home renovation and enhancement activities and improvement in new construction activities are expected to provide remunerative growth opportunities for the market players.

The doors market is dominated by several key players, including The key players that operate in the doors market are Assa Abloy Group, Dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, JELD-WEN Holding Inc., Manusa Gest, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, Portalp, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., Sanwa Holdings Corporation, and Stanley Black & Decker.



