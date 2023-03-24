In "God And Understanding," Author Edward G. Palmer States that Jesus Did Not Claim To Be God In The Gospel Of John

In the new book "God And Understanding: A Spiritual Gift!," author Edward G. Palmer explores the concept of God. He delves into the Gospel of John to challenge the traditional understanding of Jesus identified as part of a triune God. The author argues that Jesus did not claim to be God in the Gospel of John, a controversial stance that challenges the core beliefs of many Christians in the Trinity God.
The book aims to provide readers with a new perspective on the nature of God and the role of Jesus in Christianity. Through careful analysis of the biblical text, the author presents a compelling argument that invites readers to question their long-held beliefs and embrace a more biblically correct understanding of God and true faith.
While the author's interpretation may be controversial, the book is essential to the ongoing conversation about religion and spirituality. It invites readers to explore their beliefs about Jesus and engage with actual Scriptures and the complexities of faith thoughtfully and open-mindedly. Ultimately, "God And Understanding: A Spiritual Gift!" is a powerful exploration of the mysteries of God and an essential resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of their spiritual journey. It is especially true for those seeking to know the God Jesus knew.
The new "God And Understanding" book has five different versions. An ePub, Kindle, PDF, and two print editions are available. Details can be found online at the book website of www.godandunderstanding.org. The ePub edition is on Smashwords.com. PDF versions are accessible on the website. Kindle and print editions are on Amazon.com—direct all inquiries to the author, who is available via Skype, Zoom, or phone.
