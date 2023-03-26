Southern Cross Boat Works Goes Green with Recycled Shrink-Wrap Plastic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Cross Boat Works, a leading scaffolding and shrinkwrap company, has announced its commitment to sustainability by using recycled shrinkwrap plastic in its operations. This move is part of the company's ongoing efforts to take care of the planet and reduce its environmental impact.
As a responsible business, Southern Cross Boat Works recognizes the importance of preserving the environment and reducing waste. The company has switched to using recycled shrinkwrap plastic in its shrinkwrap service, which is made from 100% post-consumer waste and is fully recyclable. By using this material, the company is taking a significant step towards reducing its carbon footprint and minimizing its impact on the environment.
Southern Cross Boat Works believes that every business has a responsibility to act sustainably and help protect the planet. By adopting environmentally-friendly practices, the company hopes to inspire others to follow suit and contribute to a more sustainable future.
"We're proud to be taking this step towards a more sustainable future," said Pablo Muñoz, founder and CEO of Southern Cross Boat Works. "We believe that every business has a responsibility to protect the environment and reduce waste. By using recycled shrinkwrap plastic, we're doing our part to create a more sustainable future for all."
With this initiative, Southern Cross Boat Works aims to set an example in the industry and encourage others to take similar steps toward sustainability. By using recycled materials and minimizing waste, the company hopes to make a positive impact on the environment and inspire others to do the same.
