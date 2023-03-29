Influencer Marketing Delivering 420 Percent ROMI for Brands

Submit Release
Brands make $5.20 for each $1 spent on influencer marketing today, but industry insider says strategy is key.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Husam Jandal, an internationally acclaimed business and marketing consultant, says brands are now making $5.20 for each $1 spent on influencer marketing, bringing the total return on marketing investment (ROMI) to 420 percent. The topic is covered in detail in “10 Tips for Developing Your Influencer Marketing Strategy,” which is now live on HusamJandal.com.

Jandal further notes that it’s now a $16.4 billion industry, up from $3 billion just five years ago. The vast majority of brands leveraging influencer marketing intend to increase their budgets in the coming year too.

“The challenge for businesses that want to get started with influencer marketing is perception,” Jandal explains. “They see companies like Dunkin’ Donuts partnering with celebrities such as Charli D’Amelio and think influencer marketing is out of reach, when comparable results are completely within reach if the right strategy is applied.”

Jandal suggests that smaller businesses work at scale. Although a partner like D’Amelio can help brands expand their reach exponentially, each post may cost $100,000. For comparison, posts from micro-influencers often go for just a few hundred dollars or less. Even still, Jandal cautions brands not to look exclusively at the cost per post and consider it as an investment in the brand instead.

“Businesses really must consider the long game when it comes to influencer marketing,” Jandal continues. “This person is more like a brand ambassador than a paid endorser. You want the right person for your audience and goals because that ultimately translates into content that feels natural to the audience and strengthens trust.”

He says that campaigns are more effective when the brand has a long-term relationship with the influencer too and recommends treating them like any other digital marketing initiative. This includes starting with measurable goals, developing a clear strategy that feeds into those goals, and running a detailed analysis after each campaign. With these things in place, ROMI grows even more.

Those interested in learning more about influencer marketing or seeking help with digital marketing are encouraged to visit HusamJandal.com.

About Husam Jandal

Husam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant and public speaker with a background that includes teaching Google Partners, educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.com.

