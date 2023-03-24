Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus Positioned to Become the First African American – Ex-Offender elected to the U.S. Senate in Texas

A Proven Leader with A Voice We Can all Trust! Time for Change! From Prisoner to PhD to U. S. Congressman
We may encounter many defeats, but we must not be defeated”
— Maya Angelou
MARSHALL, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus Positioned to Become the First African American – Ex-Offender U.S. Democratic Senator in the State of Texas
Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus officially kicked off his grassroots campaign for U.S. Senator on March 21, 2023, in Marshall, Tx. Dr. Andrus is not a politician but is a Pastor, Professor and Business Owner. His platform is appealing for all Texans! Dr. Andrus during his initial stump speech, made it very clear to his supporters that he wants to be the people’s senator and represent all Texans. Andrus who spent three years in prison on a 57-year sentence for check kiting and felony theft over 30 years ago is revered as one of the most rehabilitated ex-felons in America. After being released from prison in 1994, he earned his associate and bachelor’s degree from Louisiana College in Pineville, La a Southern Baptist University, his masters from the University of Louisiana Monroe in 2001, and became the first African American in the United States to earn a PhD in Juvenile Justice from Prairie View A&M University.
Dr. Andrus has served as the Director of the Lee P. Brown Criminal Justice Institute at Wiley College (Home of the Great Debaters) since 2006 (17 years). He is also the Pastor of the Historic Edwards Chapel B.C. in Marshall, Texas where he has served for 15 years. He is married to Dr. Sonya Burnett-Andrus who is a principal in the Marshall Independent School District. He is the father of two sons Tracy Andrus Jr and Desmond Andrus. His only daughter, Heather Mouton was killed by her husband in 2019, a case which resulted in the passing of Heather’s Law in the state of Louisiana.
Dr. Andrus is confident that he will win the primary and general election in 2024. He believes that this race will be decided based on who receives the most exposure. Andrus believes that if he can raise the funds to get his name, face and platform in the homes of Texans, he will win this election hands down. People are ready for change! People are looking for leaders who are going to lead! People are looking for bold leaders who will speak for those who cannot speak for themselves, and he is their man! Texas has approximately 40 million residents, 40% Hispanic, 38% Caucasian and 12% African American according to the Census!
What has gotten the attention of democrats, republicans, independents and Texans from all ethnicities is Dr. Andrus’ openness and honesty about the issues facing Texans! Andrus says that a vote for him is a vote for expanding pardoning powers in the state of Texas! Andrus believes that no one person or Governor should have the exclusive right to issue an executive pardon for the millions of ex-felons who have changed their lives but still live with ex-felon labels that prevents them from seeking and attaining opportunities for which they are qualified. Andrus will support federal legislation that will give pardoning powers to district judges who are in better positions to examine ex-offender rehabilitation and contributions to society! Andrus says that he will support legislation to dismantle over regulations! He told his audience that regulations are killing small business owners! People are settling for less than they are worth because they cannot afford all of the things required to start a business! You cant even buy Pex line and install a faucet in your house without a plumber! He said this is ridiculous and we wonder why there are so many dilapidated houses in certain neighborhoods. Andrus said “a fifth grader can install pex lines, yet we have to spend two to three thousand dollars to hire a plumber to do what we can do for ourselves!” Regulations have gotten out of hand and a vote for me will put an end to many of these unnecessary regulations that are making manufacturers and auditors filthy rich because you have to purchase their products. Dr. Andrus said children cannot learn if they don’t feel safe and he will support legislation that mandate safe perimeters around schools and provide each school with the equipment necessary to keep faculty staff and students safe.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Tracy Andrus
Tracy Andrus
+1 903-472-2762
tandrus@tracyandrusforsenate.com