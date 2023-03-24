Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded Youth of the Month honorees for March

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded the Youth of the Month honorees for March during a ceremony at Texas A&M International University.

On March 23, Laredo Sector Border Patrol and community program partners presented 11 senior honorees from Laredo area high schools with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month award.

The Border Patrol Youth of the Month program, in collaboration with community partners, has recognized Laredo's top high school seniors for 36 years. At the end of the school year, 11 Youth of the Month recipients are considered for the prestigious Border Patrol Youth of the Year award.