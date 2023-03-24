Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,295 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded Youth of the Month honorees for March

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded the Youth of the Month honorees for March during a ceremony at Texas A&M International University.

 On March 23, Laredo Sector Border Patrol and community program partners presented 11 senior honorees from Laredo area high schools with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month award.

 The Border Patrol Youth of the Month program, in collaboration with community partners, has recognized Laredo's top high school seniors for 36 years. At the end of the school year, 11 Youth of the Month recipients are considered for the prestigious Border Patrol Youth of the Year award.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded Youth of the Month honorees for March

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded Youth of the Month honorees for March

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more