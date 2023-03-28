eTOLLs EU – New Way to Buy Vignettes Brings Digitalization to Europe

Try eTOLLs EU out to see how simple vignettes purchasing is
The recently launched eTOLLs EU app for buying digital vignettes across European countries utilizes a unique algorithm and stands out from similar solutions.
KYIV, UKRAINE, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital vignettes are increasingly popular in Europe due to their convenience in pre-planning journeys. Additionally, modern digital products not only allow for payment and fine-free driving but also use advanced technology to incentivize safe and lawful driving.
The recently launched app in the EU market utilizes a unique algorithm and stands out from other available solutions. Find eTOLLs EU in the App Store and Google Store to buy a digital vignette right away.
How Does the eTOLLs EU App Work?
The process for purchasing electronic vignettes is made simple, similar to buying plane or train tickets through a travel app. Here are the steps that are already available:
● First, download the eTOLLs EU App.
● Enter your vehicle's license plate number.
● Select the country you plan on driving in.
● Choose the dates that you'll be driving there and back.
● Finally, simply make your purchase, and you're ready to hit the road
The app also includes vignette and vehicle management, so you can easily add a few more cars and take care of your family or corporate car park. They will never miss a toll road again with smart notifications.
Let's Take a Closer Look at the Product
With eTOLLs EU, you can easily buy and add new vignettes. No more struggling with complicated payment solutions. It's simple and straightforward.
While there are other old solutions for purchasing vignettes in Europe, eTOLLs EU stands out for the following reasons:
● It offers e-vignettes for seven European countries, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, Austria, Bulgaria, and Hungary, and more countries are coming soon.
● The interface is international and available in German, Czech, English, and Ukrainian, with additional languages currently in progress.
● The app offers reminders that arrive in time, making sure drivers never forget to buy a vignette again.
Nothing to say more, better try how you can easily buy a digital vignette for all of the listed regions in the eTOLLs EU app.
Upcoming Features for Managing Trips and Digital Vignettes for European Roads
Exciting updates to the eTOLLs EU app are set to release by the summer vacation season of 2023, including:
● Interactive map with a journey planner to assist users in planning their routes.
● ‘Safe driving’ feature offers bonuses and grants you a free vignette if you have a good driving record.
● Low price offerings for long-term travelers.
Story Behind eTOLLs EU
After struggling with the bureaucracy and inconvenience of obtaining paper vignettes at various gas stations to travel across Europe, a team of Ukrainian developers decided to digitalize the process. Drawing on their experience of developing e-services for drivers through the Shtrafy UA platform, they created a new app for convenient traveling and purchasing digital vignettes.
Despite the stereotype that drivers in Eastern Europe do not drive safely, Ukraine was the first country to implement a digital tool to measure and reward drivers' behavior. By measuring the stats on the phone, the app calculates the overall driver’s rating and promotes driving culture to make roads safer for everyone.
Co-founders Denys Dmytrov and Grant Dayan aim to encourage people to improve their driving skills while also cultivating a new method of purchasing vignettes. Everything has to be easy and intuitive, and on top of that, completely contactless.
eTOLLs EU Seeks Partnerships
The eTOLLs EU development team is looking for partnerships, in addition to their product plans. They are seeking collaboration with:
● European governments to explore integration opportunities and digitalize more services for drivers.
● Other businesses who might be interested in eTOLLs EU solutions.
● Investors and fund representatives who can accelerate the development process.
“Our vision is to create a world where every road trip is seamless, convenient, and safe. By 2025, we strive to be the go-to platform for drivers across the EU to purchase their e-vignettes with ease and trust. We're not just building a service but a community of drivers and toll road providers who share a passion for safe, sustainable road trips,” the founders explained to us.
eTOLLs EU team seeks feedback on their product, so you are very welcome to contact them or try out the app.
