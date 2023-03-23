FHE Health Awards Fourth Annual “Hope For Healing Scholarship
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month the national behavioral health provider FHE Health announced the 2023 winners of its “Hope for Healing Scholarship.” They are Mason Collie (an undergraduate at the University of Houston) and Lindsay Koncz (a graduate student at Adams State University).
More than 470 students nationwide applied for the $5000 award. It goes to one undergraduate and one graduate student who show exceptional promise in the field of mental and behavioral health. Applicants represented over 146 different colleges and more than 160 majors and areas of study, with the largest concentration in nursing, psychology, and social work.
“There is a dire shortage of behavioral health professionals in this country, at a time when the need for mental health and substance abuse care is great,” FHE Health Chief Operating Officer Rami Sleiman said. “This is one of the ways that FHE Health seeks to be part of the solution, by investing in the next generation of leaders in behavioral health.”
More About the 2023 Winners
Mason Collie is majoring in psychology at the University of Houston, where he is preparing for medical school and a vocation in addiction medicine. Collie battled drug and alcohol abuse in high school but after finding recovery went on to become valedictorian of his senior class. At the University of Houston, he co-founded the service and community outreach arm of the Cougars recovery program. Whether he is taking 12-step meetings to treatment centers, organizing sober tailgates at football games, or providing medical care overseas, Collie credits his 12-step sponsor with challenging and inspiring him to live a life of service.
Lindsay Koncz is earning her M.A. degree in clinical mental health counseling at Adams State University. She is fluent in American Sign Language (ASL) and has served as an ASL interpreter in various settings. For the past eight years, Koncz has been a member of the board of directors for the non-profit Deaf Camp Inc. (DCI). She has also co-directed Deaf and hearing children in DCI’s Younger ASL camp. Koncz has extensive mental health training. She worked to put herself through college and, as a restaurant server, learned crisis management techniques for intervening in tense situations. She is studying to become a counselor to the Deaf Community, whose mental health needs often go unmet because of the language barrier.
About FHE Health
FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.
