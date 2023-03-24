Vlad Hrokh returns to Downs Construction (Victoria, BC) with newly appointed General Manager, Rod Absolon

Downs Construction, Victoria's Leading Restoration company.
Downs Construction Service Area
Downs Construction exists to help others in need by developing people, caring for the planet, building communities, and restoring homes.
Together, we will continue to be the best restoration company on the island and create a culture everyone wants to be a part of.”
— Rod Absolon
VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Downs Construction, a member of the Pro-Claim Group, is delighted to announce that Vlad Hrokh has returned to the company as a Project Manager and has become a co-owner. Rod Absolon has also been appointed as the new General Manager. These key appointments were made by Tony Scott, CEO of the Pro-Claim Group.
Vlad Hrokh brings back a wealth of knowledge and expertise in project management, construction planning, and business development. “I’m extremely honoured and proud to be part of this amazing team and part of this big family that is striving to succeed together.”, said Hrokh. With his return to the company, Hrokh's appointment as a co-owner underscores the Pro-Claim Group’s commitment to ensuring the long-term success of Downs Construction.
"I am thrilled to welcome Vlad back to Downs Construction and appoint him shares as a co-owner. He brings extensive experience and a proven track record of delivering the best customer experience on Vancouver Island.," said Tony Scott. "I am confident that with Vlad's leadership, Rod Absolon's appointment as the new General Manager, and Arielle Regimbal as Operations Manager, Downs Construction will continue to provide exceptional service while helping lead our employees with purpose.”
Rod Absolon brings over 20 years of experience in the construction industry to Downs Construction, with a track record of delivering quality workmanship and an elevated approach to management. In this role, Rod and Arielle will work together to help create a work culture that breeds creativity and efficiency while ensuring Downs Construction’s clients continue to receive the best customer service imaginable.
"I am honoured to join the team at Downs Construction and work alongside Vlad Hrokh and The Pro-Claim Group," said Absolon. "Together, we will continue to be the best restoration company on the island and create a culture everyone wants to be a part of".
As a member of the Pro-Claim Group, Downs Construction exists to help others in need by developing people, caring for the planet, building communities, and restoring homes. With the appointments of Hrokh and Absolon, The Pro-Claim Group has strengthened its Vancouver Island location and will continue to strive for excellence alongside its national partner, GUS.
About Downs Construction:
Downs Construction is a member of the Pro-Claim Group and has been providing high-quality construction services to clients for over 40 years. The company specializes in a wide range of construction projects, including commercial, industrial, and residential construction. With a focus on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, Downs Construction has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted names in the industry.
About the Pro-Claim Group:
The Pro-Claim Group is the national network of restoration contractors who truly care. Starting as Pro-Claim Restoration in 1991, the Pro-Claim Group has become a Canada-wide collective of restoration experts united by a single purpose.
Our vision is simple: through sustainability, innovation, and performance, we want to redefine the future of the restoration industry. Beyond our singular vision, the Pro-Claim Group never loses sight of the communities we support. Working with local suppliers, we support the local economy. We also support community-based organizations including youth sports programs, The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Victoria, Power To Be and many more.
The Pro-Claim Group puts local first because we’re locals too.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.