UNVEIL A SPELLBINDING TALE OF A DOCTOR’S EXISTENTIAL LOVE IN THE PAGES OF THIS CAPTIVATING BOOK

Author R.J. Mikelionis, M.D. tells a compelling tale of a doctor's life that was significantly shaped by passion
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In life, passion is what drives humanity to do more than asked of them. It may be in any specific profession, field, or interest.
For Dr. John Cameron, his dedication and passion for Medicine brings as many questions and paradoxes as it does answers. With the background of war, a love story unfolds in R.J. Mikelionis' Blue Fire: A Novel, bringing the journeys of medicine, war, and love together into one surprising climax.
Aside from being an author, R. J. Mikelionis M.D. is also a doctor by profession and a former U.S. Navy Lieutenant aboard Destroyer Squadron 9. He received his MD from the University of Washington’s School of Medicine. Mikelionis is also a Prize winner for National Writers Club, Firebird Book Award for Romantic Suspense, Bookfest Award for Romance/Medical, and Winner of the Outstanding Creator Awards 2022.
A most favorable review from Reader Views says that “the medical knowledge of the author is beyond perfect and definitely the largest success of the tale… The beginning of the book, set mostly in the ER of a large hospital, is so riveting and so successful at holding the reader’s attention…” and that “It is a very haunting tale that left me thinking about so many things such as finding one’s own strength and self, love and loss, fear and excitement in the unknown…”
A Blue Ink Review speaks highly of this book: “The insider's medical knowledge is the novel’s biggest strength; for those of strong stomach, the hospital scenes are gripping and effective… The prose otherwise has remarkable range, at times playfully descriptive, at times spare and haunting.”
While a Clarion Review reads, “In the book's frenzied emergency room and bedside scenes, he feels the weight of his own work… Blue fire is a wild, searching historical novel in which a yearning doctor traverses landscapes to find his true self."
A book that will surely boggle the minds of the readers, as they revel in the adventures of John Cameron's Blue Fire. Blue Fire: A Novel by author R. J. Mikelionis M.D is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
