LUAU DINNER & SHOW BENEFITING THE BARRY L. JOYCE LOCAL CANCER FUND

Join us for a romantic evening for an amazing cause!
Gioia dell'Amore Cellars at Autumn Creek Vineyards
Gioia dell’Amore Cellars is hosting a fundraising event for the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET
MAYODAN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gioia dell’Amore Cellars is hosting a fundraising event for the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET at its Autumn Creek Vineyard. The romantic evening event will feature Luau entertainment by Hula Carolina, a Hawaiian dinner from Ronnie’s Restaurant, complimentary drink tickets, and a silent auction to support local cancer patients.
Starting at 5 p.m., guests will arrive to a warm, friendly and traditional Hawaiian lei greeting with Ukelele music. Guests can mingle, shop the silent auction, and enjoy wine slushy Mai Tais and Pina Coladas, local beer, and Gioia dell’Amore Cellars wine on the patio while continuing to listen to the authentic and charming Ukelele music. The Hawaiian-themed dinner will begin at 6 p.m. in the pavilion. The Hula Show performed by the talented Hula Carolina Dancers will begin at sunset on the lawn. After a short refreshment break, the Dancers will perform a Fire Dance Show. Guests can then return to the pavilion for the close out of the silent auction.
Gioia dell’Amore Cellars’ owners, David and Laura, are honored to be hosting this fundraising event as it is the perfect pairing to their founding story. The idea of Gioia dell’Amore Cellars began with Laura’s sister, Julie, who had a vision for the two couples to start a winery. Unfortunately, Julie lost her battle with ovarian cancer before the dream could be realized. David and Laura purchased the vineyard in September 2021 to carry out the dream they envisioned with Julie and her husband, Dave.
Tickets to the Luau Dinner and Show at Gioia dell’Amore Cellars are $85 each (the early bird rate is $75 each by March 31st) and can be purchased online at TicketsHere until April 20th, or until sold out. All profits from the event will go to the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund. Sponsors for auction items, corporate title sponsorship, or table sponsorship should contact Laura directly at 336-548-9463.
Gioia dell’Amore Cellars is a 96-acre vineyard, winery, wedding venue, and cabin rental facility nestled in the rolling hills of Rockingham County among the vines of Autumn Creek Vineyards. Born out of the owners’ love of family and wine, Gioia dell’Amore Cellars endeavors to share these passions in its romantic, rustic country setting where it aims to Scatter Joy! to its community and customers: https://gioiadellamore.com/.
Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund is local people helping local people. This fund was created to provide financial resources to cancer victims in need to cover pharmacy bills, utilities, auto, gas and food expenses, so patients can focus on the challenge of beating cancer: https://bljcancerfund.org/.
