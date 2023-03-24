Acres of Hope Ministry Host Faith Forward Writers Workshop

Participate in multiple sessions, curated to empower writers with the tools needed for the writing process from initial conception to publication and beyond.
SPARTA, WI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Attendees will actively participate in a variety of workshops, curated to empower Christian writers with the tools they need to guide their writing process with guidance from initial conception to publication and beyond.
Ever dreamed of being a writer? Or looking for encouragement and tools to continue your writing journey? Then the Faith Forward Writer’s Workshop is just for you!
Scheduled for April 18-20, 2023, the Faith Forward Writer’s Workshop will feature several speakers with a variety of backgrounds and passions, ranging from published authors to life coaches and writing teachers. While the workshop is geared toward those writing in the Christian genre, this workshop is for anyone who is or aspires to be a writer. This may include, those writing books, manuals, blogs, teaching guides, poetry, children’s books, devotions or any other writing genre.
This workshop grew out of a writing retreat hosted last fall by Sparrow’s Nest at the Abbey. Sparrow’s Nest is again opening its doors to the Christian writers' community. The workshop will provide a peaceful, God-centered space for anyone who has a yearning to draw out and formulate their words. Whether a person longs to write a blog or books, fiction or nonfiction, children’s books or poems, this workshop is a safe place to bring your ideas, desires, and stories. Space will be provided for attendees to collaborate with other inspired writers, learn new tips, have time to write from their heart and walk away with strategies that will encourage them to achieve their next writing step.
Speakers at this spring’s writer’s retreat include published authors, personal coaches, teachers and people who have participated in full-time ministry settings. The keynote speaker is Kathy Jacobson who has published multiple books including her most recent book A Change of Heart. Jacobson’s topics include, “Who Am I Writing for?” and “Moving Beyond Writing.” Other topics include learning how to write a book proposal and exploring the variety of publishing options available to authors. Guidance will also be provided on how to use the writing time that will be included throughout the three-day workshop. A guided writing prompt session will be helpful for those who need writing encouragement. Evening options include how to seek a deeper writing inspiration through visualization as well as how to host a book launch party. Participants can also have headshots taken by a professional photographer that they can use in marketing their writing materials.
“This Writer’s Retreat offers a wide range of learning opportunities,” says Nancy Kalsow, one of the planners, a life coach and published author. “We’ve intentionally structured the workshop so people can learn, collaborate and have time to write what their heart is yearning to say. This workshop is a wonderful opportunity for people to explore, grow and experience writing in a safe and encouraging environment. I look forward to seeing you there!”
Host Acres of Hope Ministry operates the Sparrows Nest at the Abbey. The Faith Forward Writer’s Workshop fits into their mission of providing individuals and faith-based groups a place to gather in a welcoming and safe environment for relaxation, reflection, enjoyment, learning and self-improvement.
“We’re so excited to offer this unique writer’s retreat,” says Reverend Laurie Lee Graber, owner and president of Acres of Hope Ministry, Inc. “It has been a personal goal of mine to create a space and opportunity for writers at the Sparrows Nest at the Abby. I can’t wait to welcome those who love writing into our unique and special space.”
For complete information about the Faith Forward Writer’s Workshop, please go to: https://sparrowsnest-abbey.com/facility-calendar. Registration options include attending the full three-day event as well as day-only options and evening only options. For more information about the Faith Forward Writer’s Workshop, please contact event register Colette Schultz at 608-853-1435 or acresofhope.sna@gmail.com.
Contact
Collette Schultz
Acres of Hope Ministry
+1 608-853-1435
email us here