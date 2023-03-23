Modular Data Center Market

Increase in energy consumption and environmental protection requirements set by governments worldwide, modular data centers are in high demand

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Modular Data Center Market Expected to Reach USD 59,971 Million by 2027 | Top Players such as-Eaton, Dell & Rittal." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global modular data center market size was valued at USD 14,952 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 59,971 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Surge in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers and green data centers, increase in need for energy-efficient data centers, and rise in adoption of cloud services by small & medium-size enterprises have boosted the growth of the global modular data center market. However, transportation and vendor lock-in hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The modular data center market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, media & entertainment, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By industry vertical, the healthcare segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, due to unique data demands of the healthcare sectors such as the need to protect sensitive information and stringent compliance requirements. However, IT & telecom held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global modular data center market, as the modular data centers have become a more strategic asset for IT companies as well as telecom operators.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global modular data center market. This is due to increased adoption of modular data center solutions driven by several advantages offered by modular data centers such as energy efficiency, mobility, speed & agility, and scalability, in comparison with traditional data center solutions. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period, as there has been an extensive adoption of deployment and integration services among end-users.

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to surge in investments by key players as well as the government for developing the innovative prefabricated data center. However, the global modular data center market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period, owing to the extensive development of 5G network infrastructure in the region and increase in number of startups and small & medium-sized enterprises.

Some of the key players profiled in the modular data center industry report include BASELAYER, CommScope, Inc., Eaton, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Rittal, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The pandemic had a low impact on the growth of the modular data center market. Rise in novel technologies including artificial intelligence, big data, and the internet of things has increased the demand for modular data centers.

● During the pandemic, several companies invested to develop advanced data centers, which is expected to propel market growth.

