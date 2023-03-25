QuickScanPay Unveils Revolutionary Payment Solution to Streamline Collection and Reduce Transaction Costs for Businesses

Make and Receive Payments Quickly Get paid quickly and easily with QuickScanPay. Simple Payment Solution for Businesses

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickScanPay, a leading payment technology app created by Topcone Inc, today announced the launch of its innovative payment solution that aims to transform payment collection for businesses by making it faster, more secure, and cost-effective. The new platform is designed to address common payment collection challenges faced by businesses, including delayed payments, check-related issues, and high transaction fees.

QuickScanPay's user-friendly app allows customers to make instant digital payments, thereby significantly reducing delays and eliminating the need for checks. The platform's advanced security features ensure a safe payment process, minimizing the risk of fraud and lost checks.

In addition to streamlining payment collection, QuickScanPay is committed to helping businesses save on transaction fees. The platform offers a competitive pricing structure that reduces costs, ultimately contributing to an improved bottom line for businesses.

QuickScanPay is dedicated to revolutionizing the payment landscape by providing a seamless and efficient payment experience for businesses and their customers. For more information about QuickScanPay or to schedule a demo, visit www.quickscanpay.com or contact info@topcone.com or 818-635-6335.

About QuickScanPay:

QuickScanPay is a cutting-edge payment technology provider focused on delivering fast, secure, and cost-effective payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company's innovative platform streamlines payment collection and offers competitive pricing, enabling businesses to enhance their payment processes and drive growth. For more information, visit www.QuickScanPay.com.

Media Contact:

Ramesh Ramchandani

CEO (Topcone Inc)

ramesh@topcone.com

818-635-6335

www.QuickScanPay.com

Address:

11652 Porter Valley Dr

Northridge, CA 91326

QuickScanPay for Service providers