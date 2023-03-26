Judge Malcolm Simmons trains Ukrainian War Crimes Investigators on 'Command Responsibility'

WESTMINSTER, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Malcolm Simmons delivered training on ‘Command Responsibility’ to Ukrainian war crimes investigators. Although planned before the recent decision of the International Criminal Court to issue indictments against Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the training will assist investigators gather evidence against senior figures in the Russian military and political establishment.
From 2004 to 2008 Judge Malcolm Simmons was a judge of the Court of Bosnia & Herzegovina in Sarajevo and was latterly assigned to the War Crime and serious organized crime panels. From 2008 to 2017, Judge Simmons was an international judge in Kosovo, hearing war crime and serious organized crime cases. From 2014 to 2017, he served as President of International Judges.
His Honour Judge Malcolm Simmons is currently the resident judge in the Falkland Islands, Acting Supreme Court Judge and His Majesty’s Coroner for the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and British Antarctica. He previously served as an international judge hearing war crime and serious organised crime cases. He served as an international member of two judicial councils in developing countries. He is particularly well-known for his judicial reform work and has more that 20 years of experience training judges, prosecutors and lawyers. He has worked in judicial reform projects in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia, Pakistan and Maldives. He was Team Leader on the flagship EU project ‘Supporting Justice Sector Reform and Anti-Corruption in the Republic of the Maldives’.
