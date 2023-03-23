Music Legend Marion Hall demonstrates staying power with New Single “I’m Doing Better”

Minister Marion Hall's latest single, "I'm Doing Better," is a testament to her calling as an artist.
NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fighting the good fight from the start, Minister Marion Hall flexes her talent at every turn. The extraordinary vocalist is no stranger to the pressures of being in the spotlight, and she taps into that experience to find inspiration. Her latest single, "I'm Doing Better," is a testament to her calling as an artist and her ability to reinvent herself time and time again. The new track released by Downsound Records is now available on multiple streaming platforms, and a music video is in the works.
"I'm Doing Better" is an anthem for the underdogs; Marion Hall embraces the journey like a phoenix rising from the ashes. The upbeat song nonchalantly tackles tough topics with style and grace, leaving only crumbs for those in disbelief. Marion's sound has become an enthralling fusion of gospel, R&B, and soul, with touches of rap, rock, and dancehall. Three-time Grammy Award Winning industry veterans Gramps Morgan and Shannon Sanders (producer for India Arie and John Legend) lend their expertise, adding their special touch as producers on the project.
Minister Marion Hall continues breaking boundaries and channels her faith to find footing in showcasing her iconic voice. The international superstar rose to fame as Lady Saw and is celebrated for her many contributions to world music. This latest release is a follow-up to singles "If I Was Famous" and "Sorry to Hurt Your Feelings," which marked her return to the music industry after a period of quietude. Marion identifies as a Christian and has welcomed the ministry's role in all aspects of her life.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.