A STORY OF WILLOW’S JOURNEY TO DISCOVERING HER ORIGIN AND IDENTITY

Author Sally Avery Bermanzohn pens a story of a native girl who grew up in a condemning world
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow’s Secrets by author Sally Avery Bermanzohn dives into the world of a native American who grew up in rural Alabama after the civil war. Willow, the main character of the story, learns about her true identity. Willow’s birth mother has passed and in the hopes of raising Willow to be a normal child surrounded by love, she was given to an American family and was raised as their own.
Sally Bermanzohn takes readers on an inspiring journey as Willow battles her challenges as an Indian living in a condemning and unaccepting world. Certain themes are also tackled by the author such as family, poverty, white privilege, naivety, and conflict within environments.
The author has ancestral roots in northwest Alabama. In the 1960s, Sally went south for college and she also grew up in New York. She became invested and involved in movements for civil rights, women's equality, and labor movements. In 1979, she was involved in a movement wherein the Ku Klux Klan suddenly attacked, which led to the death of five people and critically wounded her husband. A few years passed, and Sally earned a Ph.D. at the City University of New York and became a teacher at Brooklyn College. Sally Avery Bermanzohn is also the author of Indian Annie: A Grandmother's Story.
A must-read for all ages. Willow’s Secrets by author Sally Avery Bermanzohn is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
