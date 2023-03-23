At 14.4% CAGR Travel Insurance Market in Europe to Generate $10.39 Billion by 2027
PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Travel Insurance Market By Insurance Cover (Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, and Long-Stay Travel Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators), and End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Others): Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
Several intermediaries in distribution channel such as insurance aggregators, banks, insurance brokers providing consumers with various options to compare products and prices, suggest suitable policies, and others. In addition, travel insurance providers in the region offer different plans by covering costs and losses depending on coverages in the policy.
Segment Review
The Europe travel insurance market is segmented on the basis of insurance cover, distribution channel, end user, and region. In terms of insurance cover, it is segmented into single-trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance, and long-stay travel insurance.
The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market are Allianz, American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Aviva, AXA, EUROPEAN Travel Insurance Group, Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited, Mutuaide, The April Group, and Zurich.
Top Impacting Factors
Rise in Baby Boomer Travel
New Technological Developments in the Europe Travel Insurance Industry
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe travel insurance market share along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the Europe travel insurance market trends.
The quantitative analysis of the Europe travel insurance market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.
Europe Travel Insurance Market Key Segments
By Insurance Cover
Single-Trip Travel Insurance
Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance
Long-Stay Travel Insurance
By Distribution Channel
Insurance Intermediaries
Insurance Companies
Banks
Insurance Brokers
Insurance Aggregators
By End User
Senior Citizens
Education Travelers
Business Travelers
Family Travelers
Others
By Country
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Switzerland
Austria
Rest of Europe
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3.Key market segments
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.1.Secondary research
1.4.1.2.Primary research
1.4.1.3.Analyst tools & models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.Key findings
2.1.1.1.Top impacting factors
2.1.1.2.Top investment pockets
2.2.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key forces shaping the travel insurance market
3.4.Market dynamics
3.4.1.1.Drivers
3.4.1.2.Increased adoption of travel insurance as a prerequisite for obtaining VISA
3.4.1.3.Rapid growth in tourism
3.4.1.4.Rise in baby boomer travel
3.4.1.5.Restraint
3.4.1.6.Lack of awareness regarding benefit related to travel insurance
3.4.1.7.Low penetration level & fewer written policies of travel insurance
3.4.1.8.Opportunities
3.4.1.9.Expansion of existing travel insurance products & services
3.4.1.10.New technological developments in the Europe travel insurance industry
3.5.COVID-19 impact analysis on Europe travel insurance market
3.5.1.1.Impact on travel & tourism industry
3.5.1.2.Impact on Europe travel insurance market size
3.5.1.3.Change in travelers trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19
3.5.1.4.Framework for solving market challenges faced by Europe travel insurance providers and policy adopters
3.5.1.5.Economic impact on travel insurers
3.5.1.6.Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry
3.5.1.7.Opportunity analysis for travel insurance policy providers
Key Market Players
Allianz
American International Group Inc.
Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.
Aviva
AXA
EUROPEAN Travel Insurance Group
Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited
Mutuaide
The April Group
Zurich
