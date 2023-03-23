At 14.4% CAGR Travel Insurance Market in Europe to Generate $10.39 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Travel Insurance Market By Insurance Cover (Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, and Long-Stay Travel Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators), and End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Others): Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Report Sample PDF

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2291

Several intermediaries in distribution channel such as insurance aggregators, banks, insurance brokers providing consumers with various options to compare products and prices, suggest suitable policies, and others. In addition, travel insurance providers in the region offer different plans by covering costs and losses depending on coverages in the policy.

Segment Review

The Europe travel insurance market is segmented on the basis of insurance cover, distribution channel, end user, and region. In terms of insurance cover, it is segmented into single-trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance, and long-stay travel insurance.

The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market are Allianz, American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Aviva, AXA, EUROPEAN Travel Insurance Group, Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited, Mutuaide, The April Group, and Zurich.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in Baby Boomer Travel

New Technological Developments in the Europe Travel Insurance Industry

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe travel insurance market share along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the Europe travel insurance market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the Europe travel insurance market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Purchase Enquiry

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2291

Europe Travel Insurance Market Key Segments

By Insurance Cover

Single-Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Insurance Brokers

Insurance Aggregators

By End User

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Others

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

Austria

Rest of Europe

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.1.Secondary research

1.4.1.2.Primary research

1.4.1.3.Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings

2.1.1.1.Top impacting factors

2.1.1.2.Top investment pockets

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key forces shaping the travel insurance market

3.4.Market dynamics

3.4.1.1.Drivers

3.4.1.2.Increased adoption of travel insurance as a prerequisite for obtaining VISA

3.4.1.3.Rapid growth in tourism

3.4.1.4.Rise in baby boomer travel

3.4.1.5.Restraint

3.4.1.6.Lack of awareness regarding benefit related to travel insurance

3.4.1.7.Low penetration level & fewer written policies of travel insurance

3.4.1.8.Opportunities

3.4.1.9.Expansion of existing travel insurance products & services

3.4.1.10.New technological developments in the Europe travel insurance industry

3.5.COVID-19 impact analysis on Europe travel insurance market

3.5.1.1.Impact on travel & tourism industry

3.5.1.2.Impact on Europe travel insurance market size

3.5.1.3.Change in travelers trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.5.1.4.Framework for solving market challenges faced by Europe travel insurance providers and policy adopters

3.5.1.5.Economic impact on travel insurers

3.5.1.6.Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.5.1.7.Opportunity analysis for travel insurance policy providers

Connect Analyst : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2291

Key Market Players

Allianz

American International Group Inc.

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

Aviva

AXA

EUROPEAN Travel Insurance Group

Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited

Mutuaide

The April Group

Zurich