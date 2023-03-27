VON SORELLA UNVEILS ADVANCE JACKETS FROM ALL-NEW LUXURY COLLECTION

Von Sorella launches gender-fluid blazers for Autumn-Winter 2023 collection, emphasizing ethical and sustainable manufacturing.
Our materials are sourced from European family-owned mills with fair trade and eco-friendly practices.”
— Founder and Creative Director Priscilla Von Sorella
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global fashion brand Von Sorella is rolling out select blazers - for men, women, and everyone in between - to lead off the official launch of its updated online platform and the upcoming capsule showing of the “Villain” Autumn-Winter 2023 collection. Since its inception six years ago, the label has been acclaimed by fashion insiders and consumers alike for its blend of storytelling, impeccable craftsmanship, lavish details, gender-fluid style and continued commitment to socially responsible manufacturing.
“Ahead of the collection showing, we’re thrilled to give everyone an early chance to discover what the brand is all about,” said founder and creative director Priscilla Von Sorella. Key pieces include “Charm”, a silver arabesque jacket with peaked shoulders, and “Hypnotic”, a psychedelic print magenta blazer highlighting the label’s signature features of fine quality fabrications, precise tailoring, and elegant styling.
But equally important to Von Sorella is abiding by ethical and sustainable integrity throughout the production cycle. “Our materials are sourced from European family-owned mills with fair trade and eco-friendly practices. And because we take pride crafting in the grand traditions of British menswear tailoring, we only do painstaking limited-edition runs that take time and emphasize quality over unnecessary quantity with attention to low-to-zero waste,” she says.
Designed in New York, crafted in London, and launched in Paris, Von Sorella is also purposely inclusive of all gender identities across the range of sizes 34-48 or 0-16, price points from around $900-$1,300.00, available for purchase on its website which has been improved for easier user interface and enhanced shopper experience. VonSorella.com
ABOUT
Von Sorella was conceived by founder and creative director Priscilla Von Sorella in 2017 as a fashion brand rooted in couture, aligned with today’s social and environmental priorities, and with a visionary style for a brighter future. Its all-women design, operations, and production teams are dedicated to ensuring the brand’s equitable, inclusive, and sustainable goals while delivering luxury fashions meant to ignite imagination, empower and inspire anyone to live their truth. Von Sorella says, “Having been showcased in Paris and New York Fashion Weeks and soon debut in London, we strive for a sophisticated modernity that makes our collection at home wherever you are.”
