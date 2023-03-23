Zollpa Raises $3.45M for Innovative Shooter Game Zorans: Resistance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zollpa, an independent video game studio, today announced the successful close of a $3.45 million first round of financing. The round was led by business mogul Christopher Burch and joined by former NBA star Aaron Gray, Charlie Ryan, and a remarkable roster of accomplished VC investors. Zollpa credits its success to its passionate and dedicated team, their groundbreaking vision, and their unwavering commitment to providing extraordinary gaming experiences.



Zollpa's debut project, Zorans: Resistance, is a team-based Third Person Shooter (TPS) PC Desktop game set in the futuristic city of New Median in the year 2044. In this world, the rapid evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) threatens humanity's very existence. Players are thrust into a captivating brand universe, stepping into the shoes of a Zorans robot as they battle alongside or against the rogue AI. Despite fierce competition from popular titles such as Fortnite, Halo, Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO), and Call of Duty, Zorans: Resistance shows immense promise in the gaming community.



Daniel Budzinski, Zollpa's founder, expressed his excitement for the upcoming release: "As a lifelong gamer, our mission is to not only cater to our community and the unique genre needs but also to introduce a never-before-seen twist. We aim to astonish and captivate our community by giving them unparalleled control over their gaming experiences. Our agile, innovative, and tenacious team stands tall against the industry's giants, as we continuously listen to gamers' feedback and refine our game."



Before embarking on the Zollpa journey, Daniel Budzinski founded and self-funded Purpose Prep, where he played an instrumental role in developing a nationally adopted curriculum that now positively impacts millions of students. Budzinski's unwavering commitment to creating conscious digital products that inspire play, community, and purpose was at the core of Purpose Prep's success. His leadership and vision eventually paved the way for the company's acquisition, further solidifying his dedication to making a meaningful impact through technology.



Zollpa's international team of developers is helmed by Executive Director of Zorans Resistance, Robert Lester. Leveraging his extensive production experience, Lester is crafting a gaming experience that is equally enjoyable for beginners and hardcore gamers alike. He envisions a game that allows players to personalize their experience in unprecedented ways.



Lester shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We've poured our hearts and souls into creating a game that not only challenges and engages players but also pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the TPS genre. Our vision for Zorans: Resistance is to deliver an experience that captivates the imagination of gamers worldwide while fostering a sense of camaraderie and belonging. We're introducing innovative gameplay mechanics and new competitive game modes that will redefine the way players interact with and immerse themselves in the gaming world. We believe in the potential of Zorans: Resistance to become a truly transformative force in the industry, and we can't wait to share it with the world."



Developed using Unreal Engine 5, Zorans: Resistance will be free to play on PC and is set to launch in 2023. The game will be available on Steam, Epic Game Store (EGS), and Xbox PC Game Pass.

