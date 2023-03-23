Submit Release
Creative Director Jesse Daniels designs $100 Million Dollar plan out of a $18,000.00 dream

Jesse Daniels

I'm excited to announce that I am a participant of Creatives Rebuild New York Guaranteed Income for Artists

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse A. Daniels an innovator, creative director & the developer of the new modern day revolutionary methods for success since 2018. This has made him internationally known as, “The Chief Creative Officer & CEO’’. During 2014, Daniels had to depart from Marist College, due to a food poisoning illness during his mid-terms that had negatively affected his GPA. Eventually, Daniels was able to rebuild his physical and mental health by regularly filming professional basketball workout tapes at Golds gym in LaGrange (5). Ultimately, Daniels enrolled in school at Dutchess Community College where he was able to raise his overall GPA to the standard that he was accustomed to in his earlier years in school. As it turned out the unintended results of filming the basketball videos led to beneficial friendships and connections which turned out to be the perfect cure for his physical health and mental well-being.

In 2022 Daniels was able to acquire a vast number of resources along with an 18-month financial commitment from Creatives Rebuild New York which is a $125M initiative for artist to power his business ventures and ideas. Daniels very simple life principles had allowed him to become a Chief Executive Officer & Co-Owner of a Pharmaceutical Company called, “Dermacare Safety Products, LLC”. In addition, during his tenure as Ultimate Hoops Coordinator at the flagship location Lifetime Sky gym on west 42nd street, Daniels was able to interact with many NBA players and their business contacts including Lebron James and Carmelo Anthony (16). These invaluable interactions ultimately landed him a spot on the Dr.Oz show alongside Daniel Puder who is a Million Dollar Tough enough champ winner for the WWE. ‘’ That was exciting ‘’ said Daniels.

Daniels is working to create his autobiographical film ‘’ The Jesse Daniels Story ‘’ into a full-length movie. ‘’ This endeavor is somewhat time consuming but nonetheless exhilarating as I recently have a couple interested parties ‘’ said Daniels. The overall goal is to complete and convert his creative ideas into tangible business success that will benefit his incredible family and many friends.

