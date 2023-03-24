Nexa Receptionists Partners with Service Fusion to Integrate Call Answering Services and Maximize Revenue

Nexa Receptionists

Partnership allows for improved communications management.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexa Receptionists “Nexa” has partnered with Service Fusion to combine 24/7/365 call answering services with all-in-one field service management to streamline communication and digitize client experience.

The partnership assists small to medium-sized businesses in the home services industry to turn leads into booked appointments and manage customers in one centralized system.

“Integrating Nexa’s 24/7 appointment scheduling and call answering services with Service Fusion field management software provides our clients with a seamless managed service offering. Our Nexa bilingual virtual receptionists turn leads into revenue for our home services clients by booking directly into Service Fusion’s product,” said Jeff Mosler, CEO of EverService.

Nexa, an EverService company, offers 24/7 call answering services, live chat, text messaging, bi-lingual virtual receptionists, outbound sales and live booking services along with industry-leading integration technology for real-time data reporting and analysis.

EverService provides digital marketing, lead generation, inbound and outbound sales, 24/7 answering services and business intelligence analytics to thousands of SMB and midmarket clients. The company focuses on end-to-end solutions specialized for the legal, medical, home services, retail and technology industries integrated with clients’ CRM, EHR and operational systems.

About Nexa Receptionists

Nexa Receptionists’ 24/7/365 live answering service is a home-services focused call center that handles leads through inbound and outbound calling, chat and SMS services, appointment scheduling, customized scripts and reporting, web form follow up, increased prospective client conversion and direct integration to existing software.