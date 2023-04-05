Journeys: Group Exhibit by the Montana Contemporary Arts Collective

Zoot Art Gallery announces latest exhibit by Montana Contemporary Arts Collection
The Zoot Art Gallery in Bozeman is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibit, “Journeys” presented by the Montana Contemporary Arts Collective.
BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zoot Art Gallery in Bozeman is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibit, “Journeys.” The display, presented by the Montana Contemporary Arts Collective, delivers a diverse and dynamic exhibition - exploring travel and movement across artistic mediums. The curated show celebrates Collective members’ interpretation of the human experience - from literal physical voyages to metaphorical emotional odysseys - and invites viewers on their own journey through a story of transformation and growth.
The Montana Contemporary Arts Collective comprises 14 artists, each offering a unique style and perspective. Featuring both emerging and established artists, the exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to discover new talent while reflecting on the skill and craftsmanship of more experienced artists. This diverse collection of works showcases a range of mediums, including oil, acrylic, and fiber art.
The exhibit will be on view from April 5 through June 29, 2023, with a public opening reception Thursday, April 6, from 5-7 pm at Zoot Enterprises.
Zoot is committed to championing the Montana art community. The corporate exhibit space is open to the public and hosts rotating works by Montana artists for the enjoyment of employees and the community. The gallery has an expansive open area for sculpture and boasts over 100 square feet of vertical exhibit surfaces. One exhibiting artist described it as “...arguably the finest gallery space in the area.”
All work sold through the gallery is commission-free, and underwriting is provided for opening receptions. The exhibits of Montana-only artists rotate approximately every three months and are selected by the Zoot Committee for the Arts.
Public hours are 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the Zoot art gallery website at zootartgallery.com or contact Carol Lehmann, Gallery Coordinator, at carol.lehmann@zootweb.com.
About Zoot
Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for financial institutions. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs, including loan origination, fraud detection, and prevention, data acquisition, and more. zootsolutions.com
