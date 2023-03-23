Thai Cuisine Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | SanehJaan, Nahm, Blue Elephant, Khao

The research report examines the market in-depth and highlights important factors such as prominent companies, product types, and sizes.

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thai Cuisine is the national cuisine of Thailand. Traditional Thai Cuisine is categorized into four types- tom (boiled dishes), yam (spicy salads), tam (pounded foods) and, gaeng (curries). Thai food has a blend of sweet, salty, sour, and bitter flavors mix together. The Thai platter can be plain or fancy and it varies from region to region. The cuisine is influenced by Chinese dishes, Indian cuisine and other cuisines from surrounding countries. Therefore, huge variants are available in this cuisine due to the diversity of social and cultural groups. Rice and noodles, seafood, vegetables, fruits, meat, and poultry are the staples of Thai cuisine. Mostly street food is found in the form of food stalls across Thailand including both small and large cities.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers AndImpact Analysis

Rising income and growth of urbanization have made consumers shift their focus on healthy eating for their wellbeing. The inclination has increased toward the functional food with enhanced palatability. Therefore, the Thai cuisine market is now emphasizing on serving plant-based or personalized meals to the customers. The globalization of the Thai cuisine market also promotes Thai tourism.

Regional Analysis:

Thai fruits and vegetables are considered to be highly nutritious. Traditional Thai dishes consist of fresh herbs and ingredients in it which is considered beneficial for health. As per the Thai tradition, a diet should be of rice, vegetables, and fish providing protein content which ultimately creates a healthy eating experience. Thai cuisine is appreciated globally as it is marketed as the healthiest meal.

A dual-branded restaurant in the Thai food market is emerging where two reputed restaurants merged their menus to provide variety to the customers and quick services in one location. Some of the key players of such dual-brand operations are the green Burrito and Carl’s Junior, Togos and Baskin Robbins, and others.

