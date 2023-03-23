Marilyn Wassman Pens An Encouraging Children’s Book: The Opossum and The Cats

Artist and author Marilyn Wassman offers a book that teaches children to be patient and generous
COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland-based artist and author Marilyn Wassman tells an uplifting story about two very differently natured animals in her children’s book, The Opossum and The Cats. The book’s plot centers around an opossum’s chance encounter with a pregnant cat that needed a place to stay as she gives birth. However, five kittens later, the opossum’s feline friends find themselves eventually settling down over at his place. This unlikely companionship between the two creatures brings a wonderful message that it's always good to have a friend—no matter how distinct one’s characteristics may be from the other.
“The Opossum and the Cats written by Marilyn [Wassman] is a beautiful story told in [rhyme.] It tells of the kindness of the opossum and the gratitude that was taught to the litter by their mother. Who says [people] can't exist together as the animals do? The author places the story into the perspective of dynamism, kindness, thoughtfulness, and patience. This story reminds me of how good, doing good, feels, for one's own happiness.”, Karrie from Amazon praises the morals brought by Wassman’s story.
Art is beautifully inherent in Marilyn’s life. With an impressive educational background in art history, studio art, and library science, she has always worked around creative pursuits. Prior to her retirement in 2011, Marilyn was an art cataloger at the Library of Congress, contributing to various publications as an illustrator. The Opossum and The Cats is written and illustrated by Marilyn herself.
For those who would like to encourage their young ones about a story that keeps on giving, The Opossum and The Cats is available on Amazon and on Marilyn Wassman’s website.
