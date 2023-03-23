Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,345 in the last 365 days.

Michael LeBlanc Named General Manager of Aeronet San Francisco

Michael LeBlanc named General Manager of Aeronet San Francisco

Aeronet’s brings in new leadership for its recently-expanded Bay Area operation.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael LeBlanc has been hired to head Aeronet Worldwide’s San Francisco station, which just expanded its operation by moving into an 84,000 square foot facility.

Mr. LeBlanc brings a vast amount of energy and experience that he has gained over 16 years of experience in the logistics industry. Most recently, he was District Manager for Morrison Express, and has also spent time with Panalpina, the American Red Cross, and DHL, occupying leadership roles in the areas of field services, logistics, and air freight. Mr. LeBlanc will be tasked with maximizing Aeronet San Francisco’s resources, as it now has more space for additional business – storage, transloading, eCommerce fulfillment, and distribution.

With the arrival of Mr. LeBlanc, Aeronet San Francisco’s prior General Manager, Larry Coyle, moves to a role at the corporate office in Irvine, California. He will develop the company’s business in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry and related sectors.

About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.

Kevin Mautino
Aeronet Worldwide
+1 (949) 474-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Michael LeBlanc Named General Manager of Aeronet San Francisco

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more