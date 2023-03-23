Michael LeBlanc named General Manager of Aeronet San Francisco

Aeronet’s brings in new leadership for its recently-expanded Bay Area operation.
BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael LeBlanc has been hired to head Aeronet Worldwide’s San Francisco station, which just expanded its operation by moving into an 84,000 square foot facility.
Mr. LeBlanc brings a vast amount of energy and experience that he has gained over 16 years of experience in the logistics industry. Most recently, he was District Manager for Morrison Express, and has also spent time with Panalpina, the American Red Cross, and DHL, occupying leadership roles in the areas of field services, logistics, and air freight. Mr. LeBlanc will be tasked with maximizing Aeronet San Francisco’s resources, as it now has more space for additional business – storage, transloading, eCommerce fulfillment, and distribution.
With the arrival of Mr. LeBlanc, Aeronet San Francisco’s prior General Manager, Larry Coyle, moves to a role at the corporate office in Irvine, California. He will develop the company’s business in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry and related sectors.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
