Artist/Author Presents A Collection of Children’s Tales

Maryland-based illustrator and writer offers a whimsical book for children in What The Wind Blew In
COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From tales about a mischievous imp to animals on the rescue, readers are in for a surprise with author and artist Marilyn Wassman’s collection of sweet tales, What The Wind Blew In. This six-chapter book offers half a dozen fascinating stories made alive by playing around with seemingly everyday characters who have more to offer than meets the eye.
Marilyn Wassman has always been involved in the creative scene. With four degrees all-in-all (two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art), she has quite the experience with both art and publication. Prior to her retirement in 2011, Wassman worked at the Library of Congress as an art cataloger. She now lives in Maryland with her husband Paul where she enjoys spending days drawing, painting, and writing poetry.
Jojo Maxson, a reader from Amazon, calls Wassman’s book a delight., “I found this book fun to read as Marilyn Wassmann opens the world of nature in a magical way. The stories featured pets, toys, and inanimate objects coming to life to save and care about those around them. There are many lessons you can pull from these stories to teach children about life. My favorite lessons would be, be kind to those around you, listen to your parents as they teach you about safety, and look out for your friends.”
Marilyn Wassman unceasingly spurs the vivid imagination of children with this publication. Grab a copy of What The Wind Blew In and get blown away with stories that encourage one to be better. Up on Amazon and on author Marilyn Wassman’s website!
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
