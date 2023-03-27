illustria Co-Founder & CEO Idan Wiener to Join RSA Conference 2023 Panel on Threat Intel, Trends, Mitigation Strategies

Idan Wiener - CEO and Co-founder at illustria Illustria Discovers Account Takeover Vulnerability

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Idan Wiener CEO and Co-founder at illustria, a leading software supply chain security company, has been invited to join a panel of distinguished industry leaders titled Supply Chain: Panel on Threat Intel, Trends, Mitigation - at the RSA 2023 Conference, which will be taking place in San Francisco on Wednesday, Apr. 26, from 12:15 PM - 1:05 PM PT. The location on this panel will be disclosed closer to the date.

"I am honored to be a part of this panel and share my thoughts and experiences,” said Idan. “I am also excited to share strategies and insights from our illustria resource team's latest discoveries, which showcase our unique approach to securing the software supply chain” he added.

This panel will explore securing the software supply chain, focusing on threat intelligence, recent trends, and mitigation strategies. Experts will discuss challenges, provide insights, and offer tips on improving supply chain security. Topics will include identifying vulnerabilities and the latest attackers' TTPs. Join to gain a deep understanding of software supply chain risks from industry leaders. For more information, please visit RSA 2023 Panel Discussion at https://www.rsaconference.com/USA/agenda/session/Software%20Supply%20Chain%20Panel%20on%20Threat%20Intel%20Trends%20Mitigation%20Strategies

About illustria

illustria aims to promote the responsible use of open source by preventing software supply chain attacks in the development lifecycle. By bridging the gap between security teams and engineering, Illustria helps you keep your applications secure throughout their lifecycle. To experience the benefits of illustria's solution, schedule a demo today at https://illustria.io and safeguard against supply chain attacks. For more information, please contact Sonia Awan, PR for Illustria at soniaawanpr@gmail.com

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyber threats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com