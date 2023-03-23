Reputation Volatility Metrics Showed Surge in Risk of Stock Price Collapse at Distressed Banks Months Before Crises

Steel City Re makes reports available to public company boards seeking timely, actionable intelligence tools to help them oversee mission critical risks.
Our metrics signaled jumps in the volatility of the reputation value measures for Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse, Signature Bank, First Republic and other distressed entities – months before...
”
— Nir Kossovsky, CEO of Steel City Re
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With recent bank crises demonstrating the need for corporate boards to have better risk oversight tools to recognize mission-critical crises before they trigger bank runs or equity value incinerations, reputation insurer Steel City Re is offering access to its proprietary Reputation Volatility Metrics (RVM) Reports as a stand-alone product to Boards of Directors seeking timely, actionable intelligence tools to help them oversee mission critical risks.
Previously, these reports were offered only as bundled benefit with Steel City Re’s reputation risk management advisory services and parametric ESG / reputation insurances.
“Our metrics signaled jumps in the volatility of the reputation value measures for Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse, Signature Bank, First Republic and other distressed entities – months before social media posts started ‘runs on the bank’ and a global crisis,” said Steel City Re CEO Nir Kossovsky.
“Aside from compliance and solvency risks, boards usually have limited visibility into operational, social, technological or managerial risks that may trigger panic-driven bank runs or stock dumps,” Kossovsky continued. “Volatility in reputational value – a quantitative measure of stakeholders’ certainty in a company’s ability to meet their expectations – is a leading sign of the type of shifting stakeholder expectations that can trigger bank runs and stock price collapses.
Best governance practices encourage boards to improve their risk oversight with independent intelligence sources. At a time when companies face multiple shifting and diverse risks that are magnified and accelerated by weaponized social media, Steel City Re’s RVM report is a powerful tool for board members overseeing the management of enterprise risks such as ESG, reputation, ethics, safety, and security.
Steel City Re’s RVM report is the only objective quantitative risk strategy product measuring reputation value and volatility, enables peer benchmarking and trend analysis; and is powered by parametric technology that also enables reputation insurance, equity arbitrage strategies, and the public reputation-based equity index (INDEXCME: REPUVAR). Metrics on more than 8000 public companies are updated weekly to populate reports helping risk professionals manage reputation risk and board members oversee risk strategies for mission critical assets.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Desiree Niccoli
Alschuler Communications
+1 412-535-5701
email us here