Insulated Shipping Packaging Market is projected to reach $13.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%
Insulated Shipping Packaging Market by Product type (Boxes, Containers), by Business (Warehousing, Transportation), by Application (Food and Beverages)PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Insulated shipping packaging is a type of packaging material designed to keep the products inside at a constant temperature during transport. The insulated packaging market has been growing steadily in recent years due to the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive products such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.
The global insulated shipping packaging market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $13.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32097
Types of Insulated Shipping Packaging
There are several types of insulated shipping packaging available in the market. The most commonly used types are:
EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Foam: EPS foam is a lightweight and affordable option for insulated shipping packaging. It is an excellent insulator and can maintain the temperature inside the package for an extended period.
PUR (Polyurethane) Foam: PUR foam is a more expensive option but offers better insulation properties than EPS foam. It is commonly used for shipping high-value items such as pharmaceuticals and biologics.
Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIPs): VIPs are the most effective insulators available in the market. They are a thin panel that contains a vacuum layer, which reduces heat transfer. VIPs are used for shipping products that require ultra-low temperatures such as frozen foods and vaccines.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1e3d6c1d8c5c0183ddafc5004c13c04e
Applications of Insulated Shipping Packaging
Insulated shipping packaging is used in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. Let’s take a look at some of the applications of insulated shipping packaging in these industries.
Food and Beverage: Insulated shipping packaging is widely used in the food and beverage industry to transport perishable items such as fresh produce, meat, and dairy products. The packaging helps to maintain the temperature of the products and prevent spoilage.
Pharmaceuticals: Insulated shipping packaging is used to transport temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and biologics. The packaging ensures that the products are maintained at a consistent temperature during transport, which is critical for their efficacy.
Chemicals: Insulated shipping packaging is used to transport chemicals that are sensitive to temperature fluctuations. The packaging helps to prevent damage to the products and ensures their safe transport.
𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32097
Market Trends
The insulated shipping packaging market is segmented into Product type, Business and Application. By product type, the market is bifurcated into containers, and boxes. By business, the market is categorized into warehousing, and transportation. On the basis of application, it is categorized into food & beverage, industrial goods, personal care, and others.
Competition Analysis
Key companies profiled in the insulated shipping packaging market report include COOL Sarl, CREOPACK, Drew Foam Companies, Inc., Harwal Group, Integreon Global (Cryopak), Marko Foam Products, Sofrigam, Sonoco Products Company, Topa Thermal, and W.W. Grainger, Inc.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15038946022 ext.
email us here