Enflux Releases the IPEDS Peer Report to Help Postsecondary Institutions

Enflux, a comprehensive data analytics and decision support system
The IPEDS Peer Report enables education administrators to make informed decisions based on trends in postsecondary education, which leads to better outcomes for students and institutions alike.”
— Robin Logan, Head of Business Intelligence Analytics
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enflux, a comprehensive data analytics and decision support system for higher education, has announced the release of an updated version of the IPEDS (Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System) Peer Report with new standardized data and improved visualizations. The IPEDS Peer Report is designed to help colleges and universities conduct peer research and gain insights about other higher education institutions and academic programs.
The IPEDS Peer Report is a user-friendly, off-the-shelf solution that transforms publicly available data from IPEDS, as collected by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), into intuitive visual graphs. IPEDS collects data from institutions that provide postsecondary education in the United States, including public and private colleges and universities, community colleges, and for-profit institutions that participate in federal student financial aid programs.
The IPEDS Peer Report by Enflux enables Institutional Research teams, program directors, and administrators to compare their academic programs with those of peer and aspirant institutions, gain insights about various careers in different fields of study, and help faculty find necessary data about demographics for grant and IRB applications. It is a comprehensive tool for deans and central administrators to research national vs. state program trends to introduce new programs or wind down existing ones in their colleges or universities, or explore occupational data from the U.S. Department of Labor related to their educational programs.
Enflux's updated version of the IPEDS Peer Report includes the following:
- Addition of the 2021 Institutional Characteristics and Completions data,
- The new Carnegie 2021 basic classifications, a widely-used framework for categorizing institutions of higher education based on various characteristics such as size, mission, and degree offerings,
- Updates to the 2020 Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) codes, a standardized system for classifying academic programs based on their subject matter,
- Links to O*NET (a US Department of Labor site) for career-related information about the workforce and job requirements for careers related to the chosen classification.
“By providing a user-friendly and easy-to-navigate tool to access and analyze data from IPEDS, the IPEDS Peer Report enables education administrators to make informed decisions based on trends and patterns in postsecondary education [in the US], which leads to better outcomes for students and institutions alike,” says Robin Logan, Head of Business Intelligence Analytics, who has 20 years of experience in higher education reporting, institutional research, and assessment.
The IPEDS Peer Report is easily accessible to all Enflux users, requiring no customization or coding skills. By leveraging the comprehensive IPEDS data, Enflux users can make informed policy decisions, evaluate program effectiveness, and conduct research on enrollment, graduation rates, and financial aid. This data-driven approach provides valuable insights to help institutions stay ahead of the competition, achieve their academic goals, and improve their performance.
About Enflux:
Enflux is a comprehensive analytics and decision support system for higher education that streamlines data management, empowers effortless programmatic assessment, and accreditation compliance. From managing accreditation to assessing a new curriculum, Enflux helps educators and assessment coordinators see the effect of their work in near-real time and provides an accessible view of overall program performance down to the individual student level.
Enflux can easily consolidate and comprehend various data points from assessment tools, learning management systems, surveys, and exam results, turning them into a robust platform with discipline-related dashboards.
