Lawn Mowers Market Flourishing Growth due to Rising Emergence Robotics to Reach $53.7billion by 2030

Lawn Mowers Market Expected to Reach $53.7 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to AMR, the global lawn mowers market size was valued at $26.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $53.7billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Driving Factor of lawn Mower:

The market is mainly driven by rise in lawn maintenance activities by home owners and development of lawn mowers that are easy to handle and have low operating &maintenance cost.

Industry News:

In 2020, North America dominated the global lawn mowers market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific has grown with high CAGR, owing to growth in use of lawn mowers for maintaining turf in luxury residential complexes, golf courses, and sports facilities.

For instance, in August 2019, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., launched HRN216PKA, HRN216VKA, HRN216VLA, and the HRN216VYA under its new HRN216 Series of lawn mowers that have more power, have a rugged design, offer ease of operation, and require less maintenance. The lawn mowers are powered by Honda GCV170 engine that offers higher power and torque. And Segway Inc., has developed Navimow, which is an automated robotic mower that uses virtual boundaries for operations and eliminates the need for complicated wiring.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the lawn mower market report include Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Stiga S.p.A, Textron and The Toro Company.

Impact of Covid-19 Analysis:

However, during the pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the lawn mowers market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted sales of lawn mowers manufacturing companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply lawn mower components; and has negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of lawn mower companies.

