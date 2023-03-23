Patient Temperature Management Market Is Projected to Reach $6 Billion by 2031 | By AMR

The global patient temperature management market is projected to reach $6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient temperature management is the practice of regulating a patient's body temperature to maintain it within a safe and optimal range. This is typically done to prevent or treat conditions that can arise as a result of an abnormal body temperature. The proper temperature management improves neurological outcomes and decreases mortality through multiple mechanisms that alter the cascade of deleterious metabolic, cellular, and molecular changes that occur following ischemia. The global patient temperature management market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

In healthcare settings, patient temperature management is often performed in critical care areas, operating rooms, and post-anesthesia care units. However, it can also be important for patients who are undergoing certain medical procedures or who have conditions that affect their body temperature.

Major market players covered in the report:

Stryker Corporation,

ASAHI KASEI CORP,

Becton,

Dickinson and Company,

Medtronic plc,

ICU Medical Inc.,

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc,

3M Company,

The Surgical Company,

Atom Medical Corporation,

Geratherm Medical AG

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Surgical Equipment Market research to identify potential Surgical Equipment Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Surgical Equipment Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Patient temperature management is the practice of regulating a patient's body temperature to maintain it within a safe and optimal range. This is typically done to prevent or treat conditions that can arise as a result of an abnormal body temperature.

There are several methods of patient temperature management, including:

1. Passive methods: These involve providing insulation to the patient to prevent heat loss. This can include the use of blankets or clothing.

2. Active methods: These involve applying external heating or cooling to the patient's body. Examples include the use of warm blankets, warming devices, or cooling devices.

3. Pharmacological methods: These involve the use of medications to alter the patient's body temperature. For example, antipyretics such as aspirin or acetaminophen can be used to reduce fever.

Patient temperature management is important because both hyperthermia (high body temperature) and hypothermia (low body temperature) can lead to serious health complications. Hyperthermia can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other conditions. Hypothermia can lead to decreased heart rate and blood pressure, increased risk of infection, and other complications.

