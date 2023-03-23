USDA Announces Upcoming Changes to the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Wheat Tables

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2023 – Starting with the May 12, 2023, release (issue No. 636), the following change will be made to the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report:

The wheat WASDE by-class tables (page 11) will add separate lines for imports, food use, seed use, and feed and residual use.

Sample WASDE tables, including the revised table, are available on the WASDE website.

The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates is prepared and released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) World Agricultural Outlook Board (WAOB). The report is released monthly, and provides annual forecasts for supply and use of U.S. and world wheat, rice, coarse grains, oilseeds, and cotton. The report also covers U.S. supply and use of sugar, meat, poultry, eggs and milk, as well as Mexico’s supply and use of sugar. The WAOB chairs the Interagency Commodity Estimates Committees (ICECs), which include analysts from key USDA agencies who compile and interpret information from USDA and other domestic and foreign sources to produce the report. For more information about the WASDE process and data, visit the WASDE FAQ page.

