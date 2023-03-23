Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Date: March 23, 2023

Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Decreases to 2.9 Percent in February

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.9 percent in February from 3.0 percent in January. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate increased from 3.4 percent to 3.6 percent in February. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 50,100 in February from 51,200 in January.

The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,671,200 in February. This figure is 1,300 higher than January and 3,900 higher than one year ago. Iowa’s economy is now 8,400 jobs above the level seen prior to the pandemic.

The state’s labor force inched up by 100 people. Iowa’s labor force participation rate remained at 68.1 percent in February, up 0.1 percent from one year ago.

“Despite ongoing pressures tied to higher interest rates and nationwide inflation, new data show that Iowans continue to move from unemployed to employed,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “In February, we saw more Iowans who had been looking for work find a job, and we maintained our increased labor force participation rate. Our economy has increased the number of jobs by more than 8,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. All of this demonstrates the resiliency of the Iowa economy despite major national headwinds.”

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

In February, Iowa’s total nonfarm employment showed little movement compared to last month, adding just 300 jobs. This month’s gain also follows in the wake of an historically large increase in January which saw 7,000 jobs added to begin the year. Private industries shed 900 jobs with losses stemming from goods-producing sectors this month. Service industries added 1,300 jobs with most of the increase being within government (+1,200). This month’s gain leaves government up 4,900 jobs over the year thanks to hiring at the local government level, and Iowa establishments combined have gained 22,800 jobs.

Construction shed 1,600 jobs in February to lead all sectors. This loss follows an increase of 3,600 jobs in January and may have been the result of forbidding weather halting work in February. Even considering the loss, construction remains substantially up versus last year’s mark (+3,100). Health care and social assistance also declined in February (-900). Prior to this month, this industry had been showing signs of recovery with 2,600 jobs added over the prior two months. Alternatively, job gains were led by professional and business services in February (+800) as both technical services and administrative support and waste management firms added jobs this month. Manufacturing advanced by 700 jobs thanks to hiring in durable goods factories. This gain was partially the result of hiring in agriculture, construction, and mining equipment manufacturing along with fabricated metal product production. Nondurable goods factories alternatively shed 300 jobs in February.

Annually, Iowa’s total nonfarm employment is up 22,800 jobs, a gain of 1.5 percent. The largest gains have been in health care and social assistance (+4,800), manufacturing (+4,300), and education (+3,300). Losses have been smaller in magnitude and include transportation and warehousing (-2,200), retail trade (-2,000), and administrative support and waste management (-1,700).



Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from February January February January February 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Civilian labor force 1,721,200 1,721,100 1,709,400 100 11,800 Unemployment 50,100 51,200 42,200 -1,100 7,900 Unemployment rate 2.9% 3.0% 2.5% -0.1 0.4 Employment 1,671,200 1,669,900 1,667,300 1,300 3,900 Labor Force Participation Rate 68.1% 68.1% 68.0% 0.0 0.1 U.S. unemployment rate 3.6% 3.4% 3.8% 0.2 -0.2 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,590,300 1,590,000 1,567,500 300 22,800 Mining 2,400 2,500 2,200 -100 200 Construction 84,300 85,900 81,200 -1,600 3,100 Manufacturing 226,400 225,700 222,100 700 4,300 Trade, transportation and utilities 312,700 312,400 316,000 300 -3,300 Information 19,000 19,200 19,100 -200 -100 Financial activities 108,400 108,300 108,800 100 -400 Professional and business services 145,800 145,000 144,700 800 1,100 Education and health services 233,800 234,700 225,700 -900 8,100 Leisure and hospitality 141,200 141,100 136,500 100 4,700 Other services 56,000 56,100 55,800 -100 200 Government 260,300 259,100 255,400 1,200 4,900 (above data subject to revision)

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from February January February January February 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Initial claims 7,591 10,105 6,762 -24.9% 12.3% Continued claims Benefit recipients 25,596 26,481 27,045 -3.3% -5.4% Weeks paid 87,595 86,339 94,099 1.5% -6.9% Amount paid $43,681,231 $42,093,040 $44,254,202 3.8% -1.3%

MEDIA ALERT: Local data for February 2023 will be posted to the IWD website on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Statewide data for March 2023 will be released on Thursday, April 20, 2023.



