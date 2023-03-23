MetaTdex Recruits Angel Ambassadors, Enjoy up to 40% Fee Rebate
MetaTdex Launched the Crypto-Stock Product "DEX Angel", Accelerating the Release of Hong Kong Listing BenefitsDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 20, 2023, MetaTdex announced the official launch of its crypto-stock product dubbed "DEX Angel", and started the recruitment of "angel ambassadors" around the world. With just 9.9 USDTs, users are eligible to snap up the Hong Kong listed stock of MetaTdex in advance and become initial shareholders of the world's first listed decentralized exchange (DEX). In addition to stock returns, angel ambassadors are also able to get a purchase amount rebate of up to 40% through inviting new users to buy the "DEX Angel" product of MetaTdex.
Why choose MetaTdex?
MetaTdex is one of the world's top 10 decentralized exchanges in terms of overall strength. Currently, the platform is committed to Hong Kong listing to create a global leading DEX stock. MetaTdex has launched two crypto-stock interoperability products — DEX Angel and DEX DAO, accelerating the release of stock benefits to the Web 3.0 community. Before the official listing on the HKEX, MetaTdex's stock will be displayed as an exclusive NFT, which can be converted into the stock token and freely traded on MetaTdex after the stock market opening.
Benefits for MetaTdex Angel Ambassadors
Low Threshold
In the Crypto-Stock product system of MetaTdex, DEX Angel has the lowest threshold and highest rebate without locking. The DEX Angel NFT involves multiple privileges: MetaTdex stock, referral, and spot trading fee discount. Users are able to enjoy the investment of buying Hong Kong stocks in different places with only 9.9 USDTs. Besides, angel ambassadors will be rewarded with a 25%-40% direct recommendation rebate and a 10%-25% indirect recommendation rebate.
High Rebate
As important partners in the global promotion of MetaTdex's Meta-Asset Bridge, angel ambassadors shall be responsible for assisting in the expansion and promotion of MetaTdex's crypto-stock products in the global market. Angel ambassadors are divided into three grades: silver, gold, and platinum. The grades are mainly evaluated according to the number of DEX Angel recommended to buy the product in a month. Among them, platinum-grade ambassadors can enjoy the highest referral reward, that is, 40% of the direct purchase amount and 25% of the indirect purchase amount.
High Return
There are enormous imagination space and apparent interests on the Web3 concept stocks. In the initial stage of listing, the stock prices of Coinbase, Flowing Cloud and some other Web 3.0 projects all rose sharply, early investors gained high returns as well. The U.S. stock of Coinbase has risen by 137% this year; Flowing Cloud's stock also rose from the opening price of 2.21 Hong Kong dollars to 4.96 Hong Kong dollars within two months; DEXs' on-chain trading security has been continuously valued by crypto participants. The whole world is experiencing a mass migration of crypto users from CEX to DEX. As for MetaTdex, global investors are expected to pour into the Hong Kong stock market by purchasing stock tokens on MetaTdex, which will have a positive impact on the liquidity of MetaTdex stock.
Based on Hong Kong's strong policy support for Web 3.0 enterprises, MetaTdex may realize the Hong Kong listing through asset restructuring by the end of May 2023. In the meantime, users are allowed to put MetaTdex stock tokens in the staking mining product of Crypto-Stock to obtain stock rewards in private placement and increase the quantity of holding stocks.
The stock shares subscribed by the MetaTdex DEX Angel product will be fully released after the platform's Hong Kong listing.
Download MetaTdex: https://www.metatdex.com/download
Angel Ambassador Application Link: https://forms.gle/R7KuN7sXLNnQFUW28
DEX Angel Launch Announcement: MetaTdex Launches DEX Angel Product — Snap up Original Equities with Just 9.9 USDT
Angel Ambassador Recruiting Announcement: MetaTdex Recruits Global Ambassadors, Providing up to 40% Purchase Amount Rebate
Telegram: https://t.me/Zoe_ambassadorAgent
