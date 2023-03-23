Norman Currey pens a book dedicated to the aviation industry
Chartered Engineer and aircraft expert Norman Currey presents Airplane Stories and HistoriesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since the 1900s, planes have always been around to make the lives of people so much more convenient. The phenomenal invention of the Wright brothers paved the way for this technological advancement and was soon developed into the trusty airplanes of today.
In this information-packed book by Norman Currey, readers are in for a surprise as the author himself presents facts and stories that took place in the history of aviation. From the very first flight that took place to the contributions of Amelia Earhart, Geoffrey de Havilland, and other prominent names, Currey covers an extensive amount of information in Airplane Stories and Histories that enthusiasts would surely enjoy.
Norman Currey’s experience in the aviation field goes way back to the 1940s when he first trained for the Air Training Corps. He graduated from the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School and worked at the de Havilland’s Comet airliner as a stress engineer. For 30 years, he was a researcher and developer for Lockheed’s Preliminary Design department. Norman Currey is a distinguished Chartered Engineer (UK) and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society. Although he is already retired, he continues to contribute to the industry by publishing related articles and books, just like this one!
Get fascinated by Norman Currey’s book Airplane Stories and Histories, available now on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube