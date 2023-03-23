Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,565 in the last 365 days.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares Year-End Regular Dividend

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 21, 2023, the Board of Directors of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) declared a regular dividend of $0.33 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023, with said dividend payable on April 7, 2023.

The current dividends are based on NDBT’s current financial condition and are not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future. Further information about NDBT’s dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NDBTMarketing/.

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares Year-End Regular Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more