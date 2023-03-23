ALLIN Successfully Concludes Kickstarter Campaign and is Available for Trading on MEXC Global

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLIN, a revolutionary project that leverages artificial intelligence to provide innovative solutions for crypto projects and communities, is proud to announce that its native token $ALLIN has been successfully listed on MEXC Global, one of the leading platforms for digital asset trading. The listing follows the successful conclusion of the ALLIN Kickstarter campaign.

This marks a significant milestone in ALLIN’s journey toward providing innovative solutions for project development and growth through the power of artificial intelligence.





As of March 22, 2023, 10:00 PM UTC, trading for the ALLIN/USDT pair is live on MEXC Global, and deposits are open. Withdrawals will be available on March 23, 2023, at 10:00 UTC. The ALLIN team is thrilled to be listed in the Innovation Zone of MEXC Global exchange and looks forward to bringing its unique value proposition to a wider audience.

"We are thrilled to partner with MEXC Global and offer our token holders a reliable and secure platform to trade $ALLIN," said the founder and CEO of ALLIN. “This is a major milestone for our project and a testament to our vision and hard work. "We believe that our platform has tremendous value to offer projects of all sizes, and we look forward to bringing our unique AI-based solutions to a broader audience. With its sustainable tokenomics model and commitment to providing value to our customers, we are confident in the long-term success of ALLIN."

ALLIN is a one-of-a-kind project that encompasses a range of technical tools to enhance your project and accelerate growth without the immense amount of effort and fine-tuning that this usually requires. By leveraging the All-In-One AI bot, projects can automate multiple functions and features of their community interface, such as data analysis, process automation, customer services and content development, allowing them to focus on other essential aspects of their project.

ALLIN specializes in developing innovative solutions to help projects of all sizes harness the power of artificial intelligence. It aims to make AI technology more accessible and easier to adopt, while also providing value to its customers through a range of advanced features.

ALLIN offers multiple solutions to various problems that appear frequently during projects’ launch and growth stages. These include data analysis and management, process automation, customer services and community management, and content development.

This listing on MEXC Global will provide greater accessibility and exposure to ALLIN and its innovative solutions, enabling more project owners to take advantage of its range of AI tools and services. The team at ALLIN is committed to providing continued support and value to the community, and looks forward to this new chapter in its journey.

Moreover, ALLIN also has a sustainable tokenomics model designed to ensure the long-term success of the project. The token has a 4% buy/sell tax, which directly supports community growth, marketing, and project development. Additionally, the token has a fair distribution and a low supply of 1,000,000 total. The token has a fair distribution, with a low supply of 1,000,000 tokens in total. The token is deflationary and limited, and the initial max wallet restrictions have been removed before renouncement.

To learn more about ALLIN's products and services, visit its official website at https://allin.so/ or read its whitepaper.

Visit ALLIN’s social media platforms to join its community:

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Medium | Reddit | YouTube



Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

Dominick Scott ALLIN Allinsociety-at-allinsociety.net