The Bridgespan Group Launches the Second Season of Dreaming in Color, a Podcast Sharing the Wisdom of BIPOC Leaders

Guests including Maria Teresa Kumar, Simran Jeet Singh, and Mary Annaïse Heglar reflect on creating a more inclusive, community-grounded social sector.

/EIN News/ -- Boston, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bridgespan Group today launched the second season of its podcast Dreaming in Color: Creating New Narratives in Leadership. Established in 2022 and hosted by Darren Isom, a partner in Bridgespan’s San Francisco office, the podcast creates space for leaders of color to share how they have leveraged their unique assets, abilities, and rich experiences to demonstrate excellence, drive impact, and develop a definition of success in the social sector that is sincere, inclusive, and community grounded.

The new season of Dreaming in Color, which has a five-star rating on Apple Podcasts, explores how the guests’ professional journeys have been shaped by their identities, including their personal and community backgrounds, faith, motherhood, and more. Drawing from his New Orleans roots and his experience as a queer Black leader in the social sector, Isom invites listeners to “embrace these leaders’ ingenuity, learn from their wisdom and wit, reflect on their words with authenticity and humor, and listen with the intent to collectively strive to do better.”

“This season deepens the conversations we began last year with a broader set of voices joining the chorus, exploring the compelling themes teed up in the first season but from many more vantage points,” Isom said. “It was a privilege to speak with these brilliant leaders, each of whom embodies what it means to engage in this work from a place of joy and with an unwavering commitment to and love for the communities they serve.”

Isom continued: "These leaders are a much-needed reminder that there is a community of beautiful minds leading us to the more equitable future we seek. There’s a steep journey ahead, for sure, but we’re in excellent, capable, and loving hands.”

Available across multiple podcast platforms, Dreaming in Color began its second season today with Simran Jeet Singh, educator, activist, author, and opening speaker at the recent 2023 South by Southwest Conference. Additional episodes will be released each Thursday.

The episodes of Dreaming in Color’s second season will be released each Thursday for eight consecutive weeks. The guests, in order of appearance, are:

